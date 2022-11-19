North Korean leader appeared with his daughter during missile launch; The girl’s name has not been released.

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, appeared publicly next to his daughter for the 1st time on Friday (Nov. 18, 2022). The young woman accompanied her father during the launch test of an ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, in Portuguese).

In the images released by KCNA (Korea Central News Agency), father and daughter are shown holding hands and talking with military officials.

In addition to the girl, whose name and age were not disclosed, Kim was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju. The Korean leader has a reserved personal life, there is no official information about the number of children.

The launch of the ICBM Hwasong-17 -criticized by the United States- was considered a success by the North Korean government. However, it was little repercussion due to the presence of the young woman.

According to the state agency, the model reached an altitude of up to 6,040.9 kilometers and reached a distance of 999.2 kilometers for 4.13 seconds before landing in the predefined area of ​​the East Korean Sea. Kim is said to have gone to confirm “once again nuclear forces ensured reliable capability” and “maximum to contain any nuclear threat”🇧🇷

“The recent perilous situation in which US and other hostile military threats are increasingly evident around North Korea demands more urgently that it [o país] substantially accelerate the strengthening of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence,” said In this ocasion.

He also said that attacks against North Korea lead to “undoing” of the US and other nations, and that the government must demonstrate its “stronger will” to retaliate against “enemies who seek to destroy peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and the region”🇧🇷

“The more the US imperialists play a military bluff in and around the Korean peninsula, while engrossed in reinforced offers of extended deterrence to their allies and war exercises, the more offensive the military counter-action will be”he stated.

See images of Kim Jong-un with his daughter:



Reproduction/KCNA – 18.Nov.2022 Father and daughter watch missile launch from a distance



Reproduction/KCNA – 18.Nov.2022 Kim Jong-un (left) next to his daughter, his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and a military general



Reproduction/KCNA – 18.Nov.2022 The girl’s name and age were not released by state media.