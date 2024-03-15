Chairman of the State Council of the DPRK Kim Jong-un led the exercises of airborne troops of the Korean People's Army (KPA). This was reported on 16 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is noted that the exercises took place on March 15. Kim Jong-un was accompanied by the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Party Park Chong Chon, and was met on the spot by KPA commanders, including the DPRK Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, the Chief of the KPA General Staff Ri Yong Gil and others.

“The exercise is aimed at testing the readiness of airborne troops to mobilize under any operational concept in an unexpected wartime situation, assessing their practical skills applied to the appropriate methods of conducting various combat operations,” KCNA said.

Kim Jong-un received the training plan and directed the exercise from an observation post. Fighters, as indicated in the text of the message, learn to fight opponents using the formula “one against a hundred.” The country's leader noted that the North Korean army is “ready to start a war at any moment.” During the exercise, an airplane flew over the training ground, an assault force landed on a position of a mock enemy and captured a hypothetical object.

KCNA also published photoswhich shows Kim Jong Un climbing up to an observation post with his daughter, watching the soldiers through binoculars together, and then going down to watch the shooting up close and greet the military.

It is noted that the North Korean leader was pleased with the exercises and praised the fighters, saying that the soldiers are clearly prepared not only ideologically and politically, but also military-technically and physically. Kim Jong Un pointed out that the main factor for the success of the exercises is the high qualifications of the personnel responsible for them and ordered more intensive military exercises to comprehensively strengthen the combat capability of the army, continuously studying modern and scientifically based exercise methods in accordance with the requirements of the time.

Earlier, on March 14, Kim Jong-un personally tested a new generation tank, taking the place of the driver. He called the development “the most powerful tank in the world” and praised its combat effectiveness, striking power and maneuverability.

On March 7, the DPRK leader personally supervised military exercises in response to maneuvers by the United States and South Korea. Photos have been published showing the DPRK military preparing to seize a post similar to the one South Korea has on its side of the border.