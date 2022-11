North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, in a speech broadcast on the big screen. | Photo: EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Wednesday (02) for his victory in the 2022 elections.

“I congratulate you on your election as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil,” summarized the North Korean leader, in a statement released by the Asian country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kim also said he was “confident that the friendly and cooperative relationship between the countries will be improved and strengthened according to the needs of the times.”

In addition to Kim Jong-un, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, and other autocrats congratulated Lula.