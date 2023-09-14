Kim Jong-un invited Putin to visit North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea. About it reports South Korean agency Yonhap with reference to North Korean KCNA.

According to the agency, the Russian leader accepted the invitation.

On September 13, the summit between Putin and Kim Jong-un ended at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The meeting lasted in different formats for more than five hours. At the end, the Russian President gave an official dinner on the occasion of the visit of the North Korean leader.

Putin later said that Russia and North Korea have many joint projects, including in the field of transport communications and the resumption of the seaport. He also said that he spoke with the North Korean leader about agricultural development.