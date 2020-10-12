North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in tears during his speech on the occasion of the regime’s 75th anniversary on October 10, 2020 in Pyongyang (SCREENSHOT YOUTUBE / KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION)

The image is striking. If there is one unexpected thing on the face of a totalitarian leader, it is tears. Kim Jong-un is in the middle of a speech, when he takes off his glasses to wipe away tears. He then comes, just before, to apologize to the North Korean people: “Our people have placed their faith in me, as high as the sky and as deep as the oceans, but I have failed to consistently meet expectations, and I am deeply sorry.The 37-year-old leader, who has held his country with an iron fist for eight years, like his father and grandfather before him, admits failure and expresses it with tears.

All of this is surprising, but intended and calculated. Indeed, the images were not broadcast live. They were broadcast 12 hours after the ceremony. The choice to show Kim Jong-un in tears is therefore deliberate. And besides, on the cutaways, we then see the other leaders of the country also in tears. It is truly amazing to watch.

North Korea is so opaque that we are reduced to speculating on the explanations. There is undoubtedly a strategy of Kim Jong-un: to appear as close to the people, of which he thus gives the impression of sharing the difficulties. The images of other leaders in tears are more classic: we see them regularly on North Korean videos, it is an expression of the absolute cult of the personality, of the emotion aroused by a speech by the leader.

But for several experts from North Korea, this episode undoubtedly also reveals the difficulties experienced by the country. North Korea is facing several simultaneous crises: the Covid epidemic (although officially it has not killed anybody in the country), climatic disasters with three successive typhoons, and enormous economic difficulties, increased by the sanctions international organizations in the nuclear issue. Kim Jong-un is therefore perhaps weakened: he actually spent more than a third of his speech apologizing for his shortcomings and congratulating the people. The rising star in the regime is now rather his sister, Kim Yo-jong.

But all this does not prevent the regime from showing the muscles on the military level: this parade was marked by the presentation of new military equipment, in particular a huge intercontinental ballistic missile: 25 meters long on a gigantic cart, and capable of carry three to four warheads. His appearance also drew a smile from Kim Jong-un. He didn’t cry all the time. This missile is potentially the largest mobile missile in the world, capable on paper of reaching the United States by crossing the entire Pacific.

That said, there is a doubt: North Korea specializes in fake images, so it may just be a mockup, or a missile that cannot function. As is often the case with North Korea, you may have to look at the subject upside down. And see in the threat that this missile can represent a call of the foot to resume negotiations on nuclear, blocked since the summit in Hanoi last year.