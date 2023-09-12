The meeting between the delegations should lead to the sending of new weapons to Russia

After a long train journey Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia today, Tuesday 12 September. The confirmation came from Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, who did not specify where the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Putin but the two delegations will meet in the Far East.

Kim Jong Un in Russia — The journey to Russia by Kim Jong Un began on Sunday 10 September from Pyongyang station but the pace of the convoy was slow, not exceeding 60 km per hour, due to the weight due to the armor measures of the special carriages. TOon the Russian border of Khasan, the leader of North Korea descended to receive all the honors of an official visit from a head of state. Meanwhile, Putin was in Vladivostok to preside over an Asian economic forum but Kim Jong Un is not expected to be headed to that city and the meeting between the two will take place in a confidential location.

the exchange between ammunition and food — This is not a merely courtesy visit. Between Putin and Kim Jong Un have several deals at stake. The leader of North Korea would like to have the satellite and naval technological knowledge from Putin to develop his own fleet. But it seems that the exchange will be between North Korea’s munitions and Russia’s food and oil. Russian propaganda speaks of humanitarian aid to North Korea to downplay Putin’s army’s need for ammunition. The closeness between the two leaders makes it increasingly difficult to reach an agreement at the UN where Putin, thanks to Russia’s veto power following the Second World War, is blocking a resolution against Pyongyang which continues to launch missiles in the Pacific.

the North Korean delegation — Kim Jong Un's delegation is made up of the head of the Munitions Industrial Department, Jo Chun Ryong, presence which confirms how weapons will be discussed during the meeting with Putin. There are also Park Thae Song who is President of the Space Commission which has been developing North Korea's first satellite for years and from Kim Myong Sikadmiral present at the launch of the first nuclear-capable submarine.