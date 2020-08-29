There is still speculation around the world: Is North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un in a coma? His death would have drastic consequences for the isolated country – will Sister Kim Yo-Jong take over the scepter?

Update from August 28, 3:43 p.m .: Apparently there are again pictures of North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un turned up like image reported. To see on it: The ruler at a corn field in the province of Hwanghae, where Typhoon Bavi is said to have raged. The pictures are from the North Korean government. However, this had already published old photos and described them as current. So they are not proof that the dictator is not in a coma.



“Almost more remarkable than the coma story, from my point of view, is the fact that Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong has stayed away from two meetings, in bodies to which she actually belongs and at a time when she has been given more power publicly, ”quoted image the North Korea expert Christian Taaks from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation in Seoul.

North Korea: Kim Jong-un in a coma? After great concern, new images are now appearing

Update from August 26, 2:37 p.m.: According to new speculation about the health status from Kim Jong Un (see original report) have the North Korean state media official photos of the ruler published again. Kim had a crisis meeting of senior party officials on Tuesday Corona pandemic * and an approaching typhoon, the news agency reported KCNA on Wednesday. Kim was with me “Deficits” in the Virus prevention addressed and increased measures against such “deficiencies” called for. In photos of the newspaper Rodong Sinmun was Kim the news agency AFP according to one white suit and at Smoke to see.

The new rumors about Kim’s health came from a report from the South Korean Secret service been triggered: Accordingly, the ruler should give his sister some responsibilities Kim Yo Jong have submitted to his “Government Burden” to reduce. A former advisor to ex-South Korean president Kim Dae Jung even claimed that North Korea’s rulers were in the country coma.

Isn’t he healthy? A North Korean state news agency circulated photos of Kim Jong Un after speculation. © – / KCNA / dpa

Kim Jong Un Health Rumors: He did not appear for weeks in the corona pandemic

Already in April there was wild speculation about Kim’s health after the ruler for weeks had not appeared in public. After rumors of an alleged serious illness and an operation, he was apparently healthy again in official photos.

According to official information, there has not yet been a single one in North Korea Corona case *. The authorities reported one at the end of July Suspected case. The allegedly infected person was therefore one Defectorwho made South Korea returned to North Korea. The case was never officially confirmed, however, and a curfew imposed on the border town of Kaesong was lifted. The extremely isolated and authoritarian North Korea had its due to the corona virus at the end of January Limits closed. Observers suspect that the virus had already entered the country from neighboring China.

Kim Jong Un (center), ruler of North Korea, during a Politburo meeting of the Labor Party of Korea. © – / KCNA / dpa

Kim Jong-un in a coma? Little sister is considered an unpredictable successor

Original notification from August 24th: North Korea – Apparently lies North Korea’s rulers in a coma – this is not the first time media reports around the world have reported this year. Already in April there was wild speculation, the 36 year old Kim Jong Un* lie after one surgery in the artificial comabecause it had disappeared from the public image surface for a few weeks.

According to a senior South Korean Diplomats, Chang Song Min, should North Korea Those in power have been in a coma again for a few days. This is reported by the news portal, among others OE24.at and refers to local media on site. The last pictures of Kim Jong Un were published four days ago on North Korean state television – they are said to have been made on August 9, but they could also be older. With absolute safety if this can never be achieved, more detailed information remains on the Propaganda photos but often under lock and key.

Kim Yong-un: South Korea’s diplomat calls a possible death of the ruler a “catastrophe”

After this Kim Jong Un in the spring it is actually very slow to move from his surgery had recovered, he should already have some of his responsibilities to his younger Sister Kim Yo-jong have passed. It has been considered a for several years influential consultant her brother. Comprehensive have the ruler however his Succession can not yet clarify, it says on Bild.de.

Kim Yo-jong would not be automatically sent to the Head of state move – probably would, according to Chang Song Min, first collective leadership group the Power take over. The South Korean diplomat is certain, however, that the Kim’s death in any case “would mean a catastrophe for the country” because be through Demise a “dangerous Power vacuum“, Which neither the younger sister nor a collective management group – currently – could completely fill.

Kim Yo Jong, the little sister of North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un. (Archive image) © Patrick Semansky / dpa / Pool AP

But it is noticeable that Kim Yo-jongs political influence grows and the North Korean media report about them more and more often. In March she gave up as Party official for the first time its own political declaration from. In it she punished them criticism The South Korean government is furious and radical about the new North Korean missile tests. In June, she announced Harte Retaliatory acts against Seoul on and left shortly afterwards North Korea an empty inter-Korean liaison office on the border with South Korea bust. She received the authority from ruler and the Political party, wrote the South Korean newspaper “Hankyoreh” according to information from the picture.

Kim Yo-jong, whose age can only be estimated at 32, is considered educated and ambitious – besides, she is known for being cool and tough. in the Video arises PULSE 24 the question of whether Kim Yo-jong currently “the most dangerous woman in the world” is:

