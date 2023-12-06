Home page politics

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

In just under 30 years, the birth rate in North Korea has almost halved. To make women more interested in having children again, dictator Kim Jong Un chose an unusual approach.

Pyongyang – Imagine the situation in the German Bundestag: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) takes the podium. In order to improve the country’s low birth rate, he tearfully appeals to women in the country to have more children. Unthinkable. Not so in North Korea, 8,000 kilometers away. Dictator Kim Jong Un did exactly this – a video from North Korean state television shows the emotional speech.

Kim Jong Un’s tearful plea to women – solving problems in North Korea “in close cooperation with mothers”

The ruler of the communist-ruled country spoke to participants at a national meeting of mothers in Pyongyang. The last national mother meeting took place there in 2012. Kim Jong Un made the issue of declining birthrates a personal concern in his speech. Preventing the decline and ensuring effective childcare are challenges that the 39-year-old wants to solve “in close cooperation with the mothers”.

See also In the DPR, Ukraine announced the build-up of forces and equipment by Ukraine Surname: Kim Jong Un Size: 170cm Age: 39 years Daughter: Kim Ju-ae Sister: Kim Yo-jong

Kim did not give any specific numbers. However, the United Nations Population Fund estimates that the fertility rate in the isolated country will be 1.8 in 2023 (down from three in 1990) – based on an assumed population of around 26 million. The fertility rate reflects the average number of children a woman will give birth to during her lifetime if the current age-specific birth rate remains constant during her fertile years. If she recurring famines in North Korea It can only be assumed that it has something to do with the decline.

Kim Jong Un’s tearful plea to women to have more children was applauded wildly in the audience during his speech. © North Korean State Television

In order to ensure that the population of a country does not shrink – without immigration – in highly developed countries, in purely mathematical terms, around 2.1 children would have to be born per woman. In Germany, this figure has fallen below the so-called stock conservation level since 1970. In 2022 it was 1.46, its lowest level since 2013.

North Korea’s influential ruling family around Kim Jong Un: The roles of daughter and sister

The dictator himself also supports his female relatives in his own ruling family. In recent months, the ruler has presented his daughter in public several times, mainly in military settings. According to information from the South Korean secret service, the chubby-cheeked girl with long black hair is probably a ten or eleven-year-old child.

The daughter’s name is Kim Ju-ae and may be one of three children of Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju. It was recently reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has passed a bizarre new law targeting girls. Accordingly, it is forbidden in North Korea to give the maiden name Ju-ae. Residents who already have that name have reportedly been asked to change it. They were summoned to the Ministry of Security, reported Fox News citing the South China Morning Post.

Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, is also in the spotlight. She is increasingly taking over her brother’s tasks and acting on the international stage. It has been pulling the strings in the background for years and taking on increasingly important government tasks. Kim Yo-jong is director of the Ministry of Propaganda and Agitation and belongs to her brother’s inner circle. Their influence is now also undisputed internationally.