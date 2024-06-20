North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presented Putin with two Pungsan hunting dogs

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with two rare breed Pungsan hunting dogs. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The breed of dog given to Putin is very rare and almost unknown outside the DPRK. The breed received its name “Pungsan” from the mountains in northern Pungsan County (now called Kimhaengwon), where it was first bred.

The expert assessed the characteristics of the dog breed given to Putin

Director of the National Heritage Preservation Agency of Korea Cho Il-gyeong told about the character traits of Pungsan breed dogs. According to him, these dogs are very loyal to their owner and merciless towards their enemies. If they feel that their owner is under threat, then they “swoop in one fell swoop” on the enemy and bite into his throat.

Pungsan can be said to have exactly adopted the wisdom and courage of the Korean nation, which hates injustice, values ​​​​moral duty and is ruthless towards those who dare to touch it Cho Il GyungHead of the Department of the National Heritage Preservation Agency of Korea

Photo: Jin Lee 2022 / Shutterstock / Fotodom

For North Koreans, the Pungsan dog has become one of the state symbols, says Cho Il Gyong. These dogs are also known as “tiger hunters”. Despite their small size, they can easily cope with even a large animal. Typically, individuals of this breed reach a height of 50-60 centimeters with an average weight of 14-25 kilograms.

Putin gave Kim Jong-un an expensive car to bypass sanctions

During his visit to the DPRK, Putin presented Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a new Russian car, Aurus, an admiral’s dagger and a tea set. At the same time, Putin received several works of art in response.

Etiquette expert Albina Kholgova revealed the meaning of gifts from Putin and Kim Jong-un. According to her, there is a list of unmistakable gifts, including art and porcelain.

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik / Pool / Reuters

“Such gifts indicate a very good attitude, an intention to develop cooperation, to be friends,” Kholgova said. — Regarding how appropriate they are, you can see that from the point of view of etiquette, gifts are a rather complicated thing. To please, you need to try, probe the soil. But there is also a list of unmistakable gifts.”

Bloomberg agency noticed that Putin violated a UN resolution by giving Kim Jong-un a luxury car as a gift. The supply of expensive cars to the DPRK is prohibited by international UN sanctions.