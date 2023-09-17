North Korean leader Kim Jong-un completed a 6-day visit to Russia and left Primorye

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un completed a six-day visit to Russia and left Primorye. This is reported by TASS.

The Chairman of the DPRK left the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in the Primorsky Territory towards the border. He was escorted by a company of the honor guard of the Eastern Military District and the military band of the headquarters of the Pacific Fleet.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia on September 12. On September 13, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The meeting lasted in various formats for more than five hours. At the end, the Russian President gave an official dinner on the occasion of the visit of the North Korean leader.

The North Korean leader also came to Komsomolsk-on-Amur and visited Russian aircraft factories, where he was shown the assembly of Su-35 fighter jets and the Su-57 aircraft complex. Later, he went to Vladivostok, where he attended the ballet “The Sleeping Beauty” on the seaside stage of the Mariinsky Theater, and received a bulletproof vest and a set of drones produced in the region as a gift from the regional governor Oleg Kozhemyako.