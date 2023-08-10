Kim made the remarks at the seventh enlarged meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea. The agency indicated that Kim sacked the top army general, Pak Soo Il, during the meeting, without going into details.

This comes after Kim visited arms factories where he demanded the construction of more missile engines, artillery and other weapons.

And the North Korean agency stated that it also called for conducting training to achieve efficiency in operating the latest weapons and equipment, in a way that maintains the state of readiness to fight always.