Kim Jong-un said he does not consider unification with South Korea possible

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he no longer considers unification with South Korea possible. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), reports TASS.

He said Seoul has made “unification by absorption” and “uniformity of the system” public policy. Kim Jong-un noted that this contradicts the course of unifying the Korean Peninsula based on the principle of “one people, one state, two systems.”

The North Korean leader also added that the DPRK Armed Forces must be ready in the event of an emergency to “pacify” the entire territory of the Republic of Korea, including with the help of nuclear weapons.

This is not the first time Pyongyang has threatened South Korea with nuclear weapons. Jong-un previously stated that North Korea is ready to use nuclear weapons at any time and anywhere.

In early 2023, it was reported that South Korea wanted to unite with the DPRK under the New Future Unification Initiative plan. It is clarified, in particular, that for this purpose Seoul will use direct and indirect contacts with Pyongyang. In addition, it is planned to promote the “bold initiative” of the administration of President Yoon Seok-yeol, as well as create the right vector of unification among South Koreans.