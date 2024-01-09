In the event of a military provocation from Seoul, Pyongyang will not hesitate to use its entire arsenal to destroy South Korea. This was stated on January 10 by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the DPRK Armed Forces, Kim Jong-un, during a visit to defense industry enterprises.

“If the Republic of Korea tries to use armed forces against our state or threaten our sovereignty and security, if such a chance arises, then we will not hesitate to use the entire arsenal of available means and forces to completely destroy the Republic of Korea,” the North Korean quoted him as saying. news agency KCNA.

Kim Jong-un stressed that until South Korea realizes the “mistake of the suicidal confrontational policy towards the DPRK,” actions against it “based on the principles of a just struggle” will invariably continue.

Earlier, on January 7, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the DPRK leader, said that the South Korean military, through its actions and “baseless statements,” was bringing upon itself “irreparable disasters” that could result in a “baptism of fire” for Seoul.

She pointed out that the South Korean military's statement that North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near the “Northern Limit Line” the day before was a lie aimed at portraying Pyongyang as a “provocateur” and “the main culprit in escalating tension.”

On January 5, it was reported that the North Korean military fired more than 200 artillery rounds north of the South Korean islands. This information was confirmed in Pyongyang, adding that North Korea fired 192 projectiles at five different areas in response to South Korean exercises. At the same time, they noted that the South Korean side’s claims about the shelling of the buffer zone near the islands of Yeonpyeongdo and Paengnyeondo are “far-fetched.”

On December 31, the South Korean Ministry of Defense warned of the “end of the regime” of the DPRK leader if he decides to use nuclear weapons against Seoul. On the same day, Kim Jong-un said that he no longer considered the Republic of Korea a suitable partner for negotiations on the unification of the Korean Peninsula. In his opinion, the relationship between North and South is no longer that of fellow tribesmen, it has completely become that of two hostile states at war.