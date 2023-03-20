North Korean leader Kim Jong-un led military exercises for two days “simulating a nuclear counterattack”, which included firing a ballistic missile equipped with a “fake nuclear head”, the North Korean state news agency reported. KCNA this Monday (20, Friday night in Brazil).

Kim expressed his “satisfaction” after the weekend of exercises, held to “allow units to familiarize themselves with procedures and processes to implement their tactical nuclear strike missions,” according to KCNA.

It is the North Korean government’s fourth show of force in a week as South Korea and the United States hold their biggest joint military exercises in five years.

North Korea considers these maneuvers a rehearsal for invasion and has warned it will take “overwhelming” actions in response.

The maneuvers on Saturday and Sunday were divided into exercises that simulate the shift to a nuclear counterattack posture and the “launch of a tactical ballistic missile with a dummy nuclear warhead”, detailed KCNA.

“The missile carried a test warhead that simulates a nuclear head,” he added later, without elaborating.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday that a short-range ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang had landed in the Sea of ​​Japan.

He classified the episode as a “serious provocation” that violates UN sanctions and said the missile was being analyzed by intelligence from the United States and South Korea.

Seoul and Washington have stepped up military cooperation in the face of the growing threat from the north, which has carried out numerous tests of banned weapons in recent months.