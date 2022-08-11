Pyongyang, which announced its first coronavirus case on May 12, has not recorded one since July 29. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un welcomed Wednesday the “victory … in the war against the malignant pandemic disease.”

Nearly three months after announcing the first coronavirus case, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a “resounding victory” over Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 10. No case has been officially registered in the country since July 29.

Chairing a meeting with health workers and scientists, Kim Jong-un welcomed this “victory (…) in the war against the malignant pandemic disease,” according to the official ‘KCNA’ news agency.

“The victory obtained by our people is a historic event that has once again shown the world the greatness of our state, the indomitable tenacity of our people and the beautiful national customs of which we are proud,” added the North Korean leader, quoted by the agency.

North Korea, one of the first countries in the world to close its borders in January 2020 after the virus emerged in neighboring China, has long boasted about its ability to protect against the virus.

An official mortality rate of 0.002%

Pyongyang announced its first coronavirus case on May 12, and Kim Jong-un personally took on the fight against the epidemic. In particular, he has ordered a nationwide lockdown, since its population is not vaccinated, and has deployed the Army to help combat the coronavirus.

The country’s hospitals are notoriously poorly equipped, with few intensive care units and no treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus, experts say. North Korea’s health system last year ranked 193rd out of 195 countries in a study by the US Johns Hopkins University.

North Korea has recorded almost 4.8 million infections since the end of April, with just 74 deaths, an official death rate of 0.002%, according to the KCNA.

Neighboring South Korea, which has an efficient health system and a high vaccination rate among its population, has a mortality rate of 0.12%, according to official figures.

*With AFP; adapted from its original French version