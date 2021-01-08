The head of the DPRK Kim Jong-un said that the main enemy of the country is Washington, the agency reports. Yonhap…

It is noted that the statement was made during the VIII Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which opened on January 5.

The leader of North Korea expressed the opinion that the policy of the United States towards Pyongyang will remain unchanged regardless of who heads the US administration.

Kim Jong-un also added that the refusal of the American side from “hostile policy” could positively influence the relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the chairman of the DPRK State Council said that the threat from the imperialist forces is forcing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weapons. According to him, North Korean nuclear deterrence is aimed at self-defense.

The first US-North Korea summit took place on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. At the meeting, the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a final declaration, according to which the DPRK pledged to carry out denuclearization in exchange for the American side’s security guarantees. However, the next summit of the parties on June 30, 2019 in Hanoi ended in vain.

During an election debate last fall, Democrat Joe Biden called Kim Jong-un a “bandit” and accused the country’s current president, Donald Trump, of legitimizing the North Korean leader.

Trump said that Washington has no war with Pyongyang. In addition, according to the Republican, the parties maintain good relations. The head of the White House noted that his establishment of a working relationship with Kim Jong-un helped to avoid a nuclear war between the countries.