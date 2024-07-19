Kim Jong-un spoke about the role of the DPRK and Russian armies in protecting peace

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a Russian delegation in Pyongyang, headed by Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko. This reports CTAC.

The North Korean leader sent “military greetings to the army and people of Russia.” He also declared the “unwavering strong support of the DPRK government and people” for Moscow in conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

Kim Jong-un pointed out that the armies of the two countries are linked by historical traditions and military ties and “must become more closely united and play an important role in protecting regional and global peace.”

On June 19, during his visit to North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Kim Jong-un. The document provides for assistance in the event of an attack on one of the countries participating in the treaty.