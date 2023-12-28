The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, called this Thursday to continue strengthening his country's nuclear capacity and intensify preparations for war in the face of “unprecedented” tension on the Korean peninsula.

During the second day held on Wednesday of a notable plenary session that the single North Korean party is holding these days towards the end of the year, Kim explained the tasks to be carried out by the army and the sectors of the ammunition, nuclear weapons and civil defense industries. , who were instructed to “further accelerate war preparations,” the state news agency reported on December 28. KCNA.

Kim made this call “based on an in-depth analysis of the serious political and military situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has reached an extreme point unprecedented in history due to the confrontational movements of the United States and its vassal forces.” , according to details published this Thursday by said medium.

The North Korean marshal also defended his country's right to expand and develop strategic cooperation “with anti-imperialist countries,” in an apparent veiled reference to the criticism received for its recent rapprochement with Beijing and Moscow, and to participate in the “anti-imperialist struggle” through international scale.

The Workers' Party inaugurated this plenary session on Tuesday, which is still unknown when it will end, to review the implementation of the policies proposed this year and establish the strategy for 2024, “a decisive year” for the fulfillment of the regime's current five-year plan. said Kim, in which he advocated at the time to strengthen his weapons development.

The North Korean leader spoke of the need to further consolidate the organizational and ideological foundations of the party and to adapt to the developing situation, as well as to implement its strategy “through a more courageous and determined struggle despite the growing challenges and difficulties”.

In addition to these issues that outline the direction that Pyongyang's foreign policy will take, Kim also spoke in front of party members about “the issues that should be prioritized” to strengthen the country's political, labor or economic system.

Kim called to strengthen “key” industrial sectors such as steel, chemicals, electricity, coal and machinery, and to accelerate rural development and stabilize agricultural production, prioritizing the development of regional industries and fishing, among others. areas.

EFE