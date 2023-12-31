North Korean leader criticized US rapprochement with South Korea; announced plans to launch spy satellites

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, called for the preparation of the country's military forces for a possible war against South Korea. According to the North Korean, the conflict could “break out at any moment”.

The statements were made this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023), during the last meeting of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Union of the Workers' Party. The information comes from North Korea's state broadcaster KCNA.

During your speechKim criticized the United States for its rapprochement with South Korea and Japan. Calling the American military “gangsters” and South Koreans from “puppets”he stated that the number of joint military exercises between the 3 nations has doubled in 2023 compared to last year.

“This clearly shows that the US aims for military confrontation with North Korea at any cost and is increasingly desperately engaged in preparations for this.”he stated.

For the North Korean leader, military actions “aggravate” the situation on the Korean peninsula. “The word 'war' now approaches us as something real, no longer as an abstract concept”he said.

According to Kim, the North Korean Army must “strictly monitor and control” the situation on the peninsula, in addition to taking measures to ensure the country's security. During the meeting, the North Korean leader presented plans to launch 3 military spy satellites next year. The first object of its kind was launched across the country on November 21st and began operations on December 3rd.

Kim also highlighted the need to establish a “trustworthy basis” for the construction of nuclear weapons. He also stated that authorities must improve the capabilities of submarines and develop various types of unmanned combat equipment, such as armed drones.

Regarding relations with South Korea, Kim said North Korea must adopt a new stance on reunification policy. According to the leader, the process “can never be achieved” because the South Korean authorities want “absorb” North Korea and “destroy the social system and the regime” from the country.

“We must not make the mistake again of seeing them as a partner for reconciliation and unification, as South Korea has declared us its main enemy,” he said.