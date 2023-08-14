Order given by North Korean leader ahead of joint US-South Korean military drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered increased missile production to ensure “overwhelming military power” and be ready for war, the state news agency said KCNA this Monday (14.Aug.2023). The order comes as South Korea and the United States prepare to hold joint military exercises.

According to the agency, Kim visited, on Friday (11.Aug) and Saturday (12.Aug), the main ammunition factories that produce tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armored vehicles and artillery shells. The objective waslearn about ammunition production”.

The North Korean leader declared the KCNApraised the fact that the locals took “timely measures to rapidly establish production processes for newly developed tactical missiles”.

Kim Jong Un”set an important target to dramatically increase missile production capacity” cross country. “Qualitative levels of war preparations depend on the development of the munitions industry”, said the North Korean leader.

“Our army must ensure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to deal with any war at any time, so that the enemy will not dare to use force and will be annihilated if he does.“, he spoke.

South Korea and the United States announced on Monday (14.Aug) that joint Ulchi Freedom Guardian military exercises will be held from 21 to 31 August. The move seeks to improve North Korea’s responsiveness to growing nuclear and missile threats and “promote security and stability in Northeast Asia”.