North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for preparations for a possible war with the United States

Due to the growing number of provocations and increased confrontation on the part of the United States, the North Korean army must speed up preparations for a possible war. To this, during the plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, KCNA reports.

As the North Korean leader stated, these instructions were formulated “based on an in-depth analysis of the serious political and military situation on the Korean Peninsula,” and at the same time accused “the United States and its vassal forces of the most unprecedented confrontational actions in history” against the DPRK.

It is also noted that, as part of the preparations, Pyongyang intends to strengthen contacts and interaction “with the countries of the anti-imperialist bloc.”

Earlier, Kim Jong-un summed up the results of 2023 and said that the launch of the first North Korean reconnaissance satellite and the successful testing of new nuclear ballistic missiles are a major success for the defense and international prestige of the DPRK, and also called 2023 “the year of a great turnaround and great changes in reality.”