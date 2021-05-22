D.he USA and South Korea are “very concerned” about the nuclear weapons program of communist North Korea and want to go for a “diplomatic” solution. US President Joe Biden said this at a joint press conference with his South Korean colleague Moon Jae-in in the White House. Biden appointed the former US ambassador Sung Kim as the new US special envoy for North Korea.

Achieving nuclear disarmament in North Korea is an “incredibly difficult” goal, said Biden. The previous four US governments would not have achieved this goal.

The nuclear disarmament of North Korea is the “most urgent joint task” of the US and South Korea, said Moon after the conversation with Biden. The US President said that both states wanted to continue working together on this point.

Biden refuses to meet Kim

Relations with South Korea were complicated under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, including trade issues and funding for the US armed forces stationed in South Korea. Trump also sought proximity to the internationally ostracized North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, praised him in the highest tones and even met him several times without making any tangible progress in the nuclear dispute.

Biden emphasized on Friday that he was not planning a face-to-face meeting with Kim as long as it was not about concrete negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear disarmament. “I wouldn’t do what has been done in the recent past. I wouldn’t give him everything he wants – international recognition, ”emphasized the US President, clearly referring to Trump’s meeting with the North Korean ruler.