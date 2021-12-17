It’s been a decade since Kim Jon-un came to power in North Korea. However, for the North Korean leader this is not a reason to celebrate, since coincides with the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, his father and predecessor in power. Therefore, it has decided to establish a general grief in the Asian country, even longer than in previous years.

Thus, the authorities of the North Korean communist dictatorship they have ordered the population not to show any gesture of happiness or joy for as long as the mourning lasts. As reported by sources from the Asian country to the Radio Free Asia (RFA), everyone will have forbidden to laugh, drink alcohol or engage in leisure activities that can create an atmosphere of celebration or recreation.

Previous years, the duel lasted for a week. However, on this occasion, as it is the tenth anniversary of the dictator’s death, Kim Jong-un has decreed a period of 11 days of mourning. This Friday the 17th is the central day of the commemoration, so citizens they will not even be able to make the purchase, since you have established the day as a holiday, as confirmed RFA.

The radio has also reported that law enforcement officials have received orders to closely monitor the population to see that they duly comply with the mourning and observe who is not affected by it. In North Korea, to those who do not respect this duel they are arrested and treated as ideological criminals.

Third generation of dictatorship

In 1948, after several failed attempts at unification, Russia recognized the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the northern division of the Asian country. The command was taken by Kim Il-sung, who had fought against the Japanese occupation and established an autocratic government. His tenure ended with his death in 1994, the date on which his son, Kim Jong-il, took up his witness.

He died of a heart attack at the age of 69 and was succeeded in power by Kim Jong-un, her third child, the youngest of all. During his tenure, North Korea has experienced a major famine and the country has been impoverished due to international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.