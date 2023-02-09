North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a military barracks with his daughter on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), state media reported.

Kim went to the facility on Tuesday, the exact location of which was not specified, along with her daughter, whose name is believed to be Kim Ju-ae, and is estimated to be around 10 years old.

The North Korean president delivered a short speech at a banquet held on the occasion of the visit, the KCNA news agency explained.

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gaining a greater presence in public life by attending important regime events, the most recent the military parade this Tuesday was his last appearance, on the occasion of the anniversary of the creation of the country’s army.

The young woman, whose age or name has not been revealed (although it is believed that she could be called Kim Ju-ae), was with her father and mother, Ri Sol-ju, in the gallery from where they watched the parade, in which in addition to soldiers exhibited intercontinental range ballistic missiles (ICBM) and tactical nuclear weapons.

In a series of 150 photos of the evening parade, published Thursday by the state news agency KCNA, she can be seen walking ahead hand in hand with Kim, preceding Ri and the single party’s heaviest charges along with the leader. .

On the platform, the young woman, dressed in a coat, hat and black gloves, takes the center seat just behind his father and she even poses next to him on the railing, applauding or sharing knowing glances and smiles, as can be seen in the snapshots.

The daughter of the North Korean president has made appearances at various events with her father.

Kim Jong-un’s mysterious daughter appears again

The increasing presence of Kim’s daughter on prominent occasions such as this 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army has sparked speculation about her intentions.

the young first appeared in state media on November 19 last year, when he accompanied his father to witness the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

In about two and a half months he has accompanied his father four times: the launch of said projectile, where she was presented only as “her dear daughter”.

A photographic session of the leader together with senior officials of the regime involved in that test, an act held this week on the occasion of the military anniversary and the parade the day before.

South Korean intelligence believes the girl is around ten years old.

His identity has not been revealed, but South Korean intelligence experts believe that she could be Kim’s middle daughter. Seoul believes that Kim and his wife had three children around 2010, 2013 and 2017.

After one of his extravagant visits to North Korea to meet Kim Jong-un, former US basketball player Dennis Rodman said publicly in 2013 that he held “his daughter Ju-ae” in his arms. a baby by then.

Until now, the North Korean media had rarely disseminated information about close relatives of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled the country with an iron fist since the 1940s.

The situation has evolved since Kim Jong-un’s rise to power and, especially, with the exposure of the women in the family.

in recent years It has been common to see Kim accompanied by his wife at various events, including the summit he held in 2018 in South Korea with the then South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, and his sister Yo-jong is also a weighty figure in the regime.

EFE