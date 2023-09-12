Kim Jong-un’s train has arrived in Russia and is heading north

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia. This is reported by RIA News.

It is specified that the armored train of the North Korean leader crossed the railway bridge over the Razdolnaya River in the Primorsky Territory at 05:15 Moscow time. It is currently moving north.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Pyongyang by train and went to Russia on the evening of September 10. He is accompanied by the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry and the deputy head of the military committee.

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting between the Russian leader and Kim Jong-un will take place in the Far East. According to him, first of all, the leaders of the countries will discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation, trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges.