Korean scholar Vorontsov: Kim’s visit speaks of his special respect for Russia and Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

Kim’s armored train crossed the railway bridge over the Razdolnaya River in the Primorsky Territory on September 12 at 05:15 Moscow time and continues to move north.

Details of the upcoming negotiations are kept secret

A meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take place soon in the Russian Far East. However, no official information has been provided about the specific dates and place of the meeting, as well as whether the North Korean leader will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum taking place these days in Vladivostok.

In addition, a number of media outlets noted that Kim Jong-un plans to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome during his visit. At the same time, Vladimir Putin also statedthat he intended to visit the cosmodrome, but did not specify whether he would meet Kim there.

Photo: KCNA/Reuters

At the same time, Peskov said that Kim’s visit would be a full-fledged one. “These will be negotiations between two delegations, and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format,” said a Kremlin representative, later clarifying that the Russian delegation will include Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. An official dinner will also be organized for the North Korean guest, but a press conference following the meeting is not planned.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations

The Kremlin said that the Russian and North Korean leaders would discuss bilateral relations and international affairs, but did not specify what issues would be on the agenda.

Of course, being neighbors, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas, which should not become the subject of any public disclosure or announcement. Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that one of the topics could be the Hassan-Rajin project. It was restored from 2008 to 2014 as a pilot phase for the reconstruction of the Trans-Korean Railway and is now used to transit Russian coal for onward delivery to foreign buyers.

Photo: KCNA/Reuters

In addition, Putin and Kim may discuss providing humanitarian assistance to North Korea, whose economy has been severely weakened by international sanctions and self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since many representatives of our government will be there, the issues will be discussed, I think, as a whole,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

Kim’s visit to Russia alarms US

Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia and his upcoming negotiations with the Russian president are being closely watched from Washington. Over the past months, Western media have regularly appeared information that Russia is allegedly purchasing ammunition from North Korea for further use in the conflict in Ukraine.

However, both Pyongyang and Moscow denied the supply of North Korean ammunition, and the Russian ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora said that Pyongyang does not supply any shells to Moscow because it itself is in a “pre-war situation”

The New York Times, which first reported Kim’s upcoming visit to Russia, said that ammunition supplies could become a key topic of negotiations between the two leaders. In addition, according to information Reutersthe North Korean delegation included the director of the DPRK Department of Ammunition Production, Cho Chun Ren.

The White House warned North Korea against supplying Russia with ammunition, threatening Pyongyang with new sanctions. The Kremlin responded by saying that in negotiations with the DPRK they would take into account the interests of both countries. “As you know, when implementing our relations with our neighbors, including North Korea, the interests of our two countries are important to us, and not warnings from Washington,” Peskov noted.

The visit to Russia was the first foreign trip of the North Korean leader in four years.

The visit to Russia is Kim’s first foreign trip in nearly four years. Previously, North Korea was completely isolated from the outside world due to the COVID-19 pandemic: since January 2020, the country’s borders have been completely closed, and transport links with neighboring countries have been stopped.

Because of this, in February 2021, Russian diplomats and their families who needed to return to their homeland had to cross the border on a handcar. The North Korean leader has also not left the country since the beginning of the pandemic. However, since August 2023, the DPRK gradually began to open its borders and resumed regular flights with Russian Vladivostok. At the same time, how clarified in the Russian Foreign Ministry, so far the borders are open only for the return of North Korean citizens.

At the end of July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang to participate in ceremonies marking the end of the Korean War. Then, in August, his North Korean counterpart, Lee Hongzhong, arrived in Moscow for a visit and told participants at the Moscow Security Conference about the imminent nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim’s visit shows strong interest in increasing cooperation with Russia

The fact that Kim Jong-un chose the Russian Far East as the place for his first foreign visit after the country’s long self-isolation speaks of the North Korean leader’s special respect for Russia, its place in international politics and its leadership, noted Alexander Vorontsov, head of the Korea and Mongolia department at the Institute Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Associate Professor at MGIMO Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, Pyongyang is extremely interested in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and self-isolation of the DPRK, economic cooperation has been reduced to zero. Leaders will think about how to restore, fill and expand it Alexander VorontsovHead of the Department of Korea and Mongolia, Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences

Vorontsov suggested that the security situation in the region will be on the agenda of negotiations between the two leaders. “The situation on the Korean Peninsula is turbulent and tensions continue to rise there. For Russia, security on the Korean Peninsula is an integral part of its own national security,” the Korean scholar noted.

In addition, according to him, Moscow and Pyongyang have the same positions on almost all issues of world politics and the current geopolitical turbulence will only help strengthen solidarity between the two countries.

Kim Jong-un comes to the Russian Far East for the second time

Kim Jong-un’s previous – and first – visit to Russia took place at the end of April 2019. Then he arrived in Vladivostok by armored train and met with Putin on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. After the official part, a formal banquet was organized for the North Korean delegation.

Photo: KCNA/Reuters

In addition, a cultural program was organized for Kim Jong-un: he laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame at the “Combat Glory of the Pacific Fleet” memorial complex in Vladivostok, and also met with the Governor of Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako at the Lesnaya Zaimka restaurant, where he ate bear meat and shared his love for the songs “Katyusha”, “Evening at the Roadstead” and “A Million Scarlet Roses”.