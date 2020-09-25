North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has apologized after his army shot a South Korean official at the maritime border between the two countries, South Korea’s presidential office reported on Friday. The director of national security, Suh Hoon, revealed at a press conference that Pyongyang had sent a formal notification explaining that Kim “He is very sorry” for “disappointing” South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, with this happening.

In the note, the regime also informs Seoul about its investigation of the case, ensuring that the troops, following the protocol of action, carried out ten warning shots upon detecting the Man’s illegal presence in North Korean watersSuh explained.

Change of orders

The 47-year-old South Korean official identified only as “A”, disappeared last monday, when working on a Ministry of Fisheries vessel along the tense western maritime border, in the Yellow Sea (called the “East Sea” in both Koreas).

The southern military reported that its surveillance systems captured how a North Korean maritime patrol found the man drifting in its territorial waters the next day. It seems that they left him in the water and the soldiers, covered with gas masks, they interrogated him from the deck. Hours later, they shot him and burned his body after spraying it with fuel, Seoul reported Thursday. However, Pyongyang maintains in his letter that the soldiers burned the “floating material” the one man clung to when he was drifting, and not his corpse.

On the other hand, members of the South Korean Parliamentary Defense Committee have explained this Friday to different local media that, apparently, the initial intention of the North Koreans was to rescue the man by towing it with a cable. However, the cable broke and the ship then lost sight of the official for a couple of hours. When they found him again, the orders seemed to be different, so they chose to shoot him.

Tension between both countries

The relationship between North and South Korea has become increasingly tense since communication was cut off in June. So, Pyongyang closed and blew up a joint liaison office in Kaesong, a city on the north side of the border.

However, Suh says that despite the bad moment that relations between the two Koreas are experiencing, recently Moon and Kim exchanged correspondence, although he did not detail the content of the messages. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa also claimed Thursday that the offer of dialogue to North Korea remains open and Seoul is ready to commit to Pyongyang.