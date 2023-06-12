North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed full support for Russia and wished Putin good health

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his full support for the Russian Federation in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Russia Day, which is celebrated on June 12. About it informs Yonhap news agency citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the North Korean leader, the Russian has achieved great success in carrying out the “just cause of protecting the dignity and security of his country”, despite all sorts of difficulties and problems. “The Korean people express their full support and approval to him,” the politician said.

He concluded his message with wishes of good health to Russian President Vladimir Putin and prosperity to the Russian people.

