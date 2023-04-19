KCNA: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the creation of a military reconnaissance satellite

The military reconnaissance satellite of the DPRK has already been created as of April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said. About this with reference to the Central Telegraph Agency of the DPRK (CTAC) writes RIA News.

On April 18, the head of state visited the State Administration for Space Exploration. He spoke about the importance of owning a military reconnaissance satellite for strengthening the defense capability. “As well as protecting the security environment and the territorial integrity of the state, the peace and development interests of the people from the gradually increasing military threats and challenges of the United States and South Korea, which are gradually expanding the possession of military reconnaissance satellites,” he announced.

Kim Jong-un also promised to make the DPRK a world space power. He believes that this is necessary for the formation of a world economic and scientific and technical power, the demonstration of state power.