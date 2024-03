Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, together in Russia, in September 2023. | Photo: EFE-EPA FILE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY

Last Thursday (28), Russia used its veto power in the United Nations (UN) Security Council to end a panel of experts that has been monitoring North Korea's efforts to evade sanctions over the its nuclear program. The alliance goes against a historical interest that has linked the European country to the United States for decades.

Previously, Russia's strong criticism of the Asian country's nuclear program even called it a “threat to global security”. Now, however, according to an analysis carried out by the American newspaper “The New York Times”, the behavioral change highlights how Russia is supplying fuel and other goods to North Korea, probably, according to the analysis, in exchange for artillery shells. and missiles that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is sending Russia to use against Ukraine.

According to Robert Einhorn, a State Department official during the Obama administration, this is a “remarkable change” in behavior on the part of the country led by Vladimir Putin. “For much of the post-Cold War period, the United States, Russia and China were partners in addressing proliferation challenges, especially with North Korea and Iran,” Einhorn highlighted.

According to the analysis, Russia helps North Korea evade sanctions and does not bother to pressure Iran to slow its accumulation of enriched uranium, the critical step needed if the country ever decides to build nuclear weapons.

The US State Department denounced Russia's decision, saying the country had “cynically undermined international peace and security”.