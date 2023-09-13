The meeting between the leaders of North Korea and Russia had been eagerly awaited for days – at least somewhat. The time finally came on Wednesday in a space center. Both countries are working together on ‘sensitive topics’, according to Russia.

Putin was the first to arrive at the Vostochny space center. A little later the North Korean dictator’s special armored train arrived. Russian media meanwhile shared images of the meeting at the launch site in the southeast of the country, near the border with China. Kim Jong-un thanked Putin for the invitation ‘despite being busy’. Putin, in turn, said he was “happy to see him.”

Urgently looking for ammunition

According to the United States, Putin and Kim Jong-un will discuss arms deliveries. Russia is urgently looking for ammunition for its war in Ukraine. North Korea would then like to acquire Russian defense technology. It could involve satellites and nuclear submarines. The US has already warned North Korea against arms deliveries to Russia. See also Did Lindner lie about basic child security?

The North Korean and Russian leaders will “talk about all issues,” Putin said when asked whether military-technical cooperation would be on the agenda, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. “We will talk about all topics slowly. There is time,” the Russian president said.

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin at the Vostochni Space Center. © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP



‘Sensitive subjects’

The Russian government did not want to say what exactly the leaders will discuss. A Kremlin spokesman said the countries are cooperating on “sensitive topics” and that information cannot be shared publicly. He previously revealed that Kim will make a ‘full visit’ and that ‘negotiations’ will be conducted.

When asked whether Russia would help Pyongyang build satellites, Putin said: “That’s why we came to Vostochni. “The leader of North Korea is showing great interest in missile technology,” he said.

“Russia has entered into a holy struggle to protect its sovereignty and security against the hegemonic forces,” Kim Jong-un told the Russian president through a translator. “We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership and join the fight against imperialism.” See also Racist Murders in Buffalo: You all know one of the dead

First time since corona

It was previously unclear where the meeting would take place. The Americans assumed that Kim Jong-un would travel to Vladivostok, in the far east of Russia where an annual economic forum takes place. But the first meeting in years between the two rulers took place on the grounds of the new Vostotshny cosmodrome (rocket launch base). According to the Russian state news agency Tass, political talks are planned during the day.

Kim rarely leaves North Korea. This is the first time he has traveled abroad since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. The last time Kim left his country’s borders was in 2019, when he went to Vladivostok, also for a meeting with Putin.

Two missiles fired

North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles on Wednesday, shortly before the meeting with Putin. This is reported by the South Korean army. The Japanese coast guard also reported two ballistic missiles. These are short-range missiles. See also German rental cars in Rotterdam tackled KEIHARD