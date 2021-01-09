Admitting mistakes is not something that fits the Western stereotype of Kim Jong-un. And yet it is something that the North Korean leader seems to increasingly incorporate into his style. He already did so at the commemoration of the founding of the Workers’ Party in October, when presiding over a large military parade he apologized to the population for not being able to offer them a better standard of living. Now he has done it again. The latest five-year plan, which expired last year, “failed enormously” in almost all of its goals, he acknowledged at the opening of the Workers’ Party congress, a political gathering that will set North Korea’s course for years to come.

The congress, the eighth in North Korean history and the second in 40 years, opened on Tuesday, the country’s official media reported Wednesday. The solemn meeting of the party, the backbone of the North Korean system, is to lay down a new five-year plan that sets economic and social goals through 2025, and new appointments within the regime are likely to be announced. In addition, it is expected that it will also lead to clues about the country’s foreign policy before the arrival to power in the United States of President-elect Joe Biden and the departure of Donald Trump, the president with whom Kim has met three times.

According to the images that the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper, Kim, dressed in the black suit that he usually wears on the most solemn occasions and guarded by the effigies of his predecessors, his grandfather Kim Il-sung and his father Kim Jong-il, appeared before about 7,000 people without masks at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. Among the 4,500 delegates was his sister and right-hand man, Kim Yo Jong, part of the congress presidium and from whom some political promotion could be announced.

The atmosphere was very different from 2016, at the previous congress, the first held since 1980. That event, to which Pyongyang invited a hundred international media, served to consolidate Kim’s power, his image as a leader and his nuclear weapons program. On this occasion, it was celebrated with the borders closed by the covid, without revealing the precise date of the beginning until after the opening ceremony and with uncertain prospects.

“The execution period of the last five-year plan expired last year, but it failed massively in achieving its goals in almost every sector,” Kim said. But his act of contrition had limits. He was careful to recall that the default occurred when the country had faced “the worst unprecedented crises.” The effect of international sanctions in retaliation for the country’s nuclear program has been joined by the covid pandemic, which has kept the borders tightly closed for a year. Although, according to the official North Korean account, the measure has achieved that no contagion has been registered within the country, it has also prevented the development of commercial exchanges with China, its neighbor and main ally. The severe floods last year, which devastated entire towns and forced the army to rebuild in a hurry, also contributed to complicating the economic situation.

Although an intensive work campaign of 80 days was launched to try to meet the goals of the five-year plan in the last months of 2020, star projects of the regime have not been inaugurated, such as the tourist complex that is being built in Wonsan or the new central hospital for Pyongyang, which accumulate significant delays in its construction.

Still, Kim wanted to cast a positive reading. “The bitter lessons we have accumulated are as precious as our achievements. Those are the things that we cannot buy with money, and they are a precious source of new victories in the future. He also emphasized self-reliance: “The safest and fastest way to meet the many challenges we face is to do our best to strengthen our power and capacity for self-reliance.”

Kim’s speech made no allusions to either South Korea – which he had referred to in friendly terms in his October speech – or the United States. It is possible, however, that the meeting will leave clues over the next few days about how the regime foresees the future of its nuclear program or the relationship with the Biden Administration, after the three summits held between the North Korean leader and Donald Trump – in Singapore, Hanoi (Vietnam) and the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas – have not yielded significant results.

If the inauguration of the congress was not announced until it had been consummated, the closing date has not been announced either. It is expected that it will be marked, as in 2016, with a parade, something that satellite images seem to corroborate.