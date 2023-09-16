At first, it wasn’t just Kim Jong-un who was vying for leadership of North Korea. In fact, being the youngest of three brothers, it was unlikely that he would be designated as the main heir. For his part, he has always demonstrated a certain tenacity in pursuing his goals, and this did not go unnoticed in the eyes of his father, Kim Jong-il.

In 1980, the former dictator of North Korea is certain that he will be succeeded by his eldest son, Kim Jong-nam, born from his extramarital affair with actress Song Hye-rim (1937-2002). The child’s existence remains hidden until he turns four years old. Once recognized by his father, Jong-nam begins to grow up in the family’s luxurious home in Pyongyang, also earning a nickname: following in the footsteps of his grandfather, described as a “great leader”, and his father as a “courageous leader”, Jong-nam becomes “the little general”. He is appointed head of counterintelligence for the secret police, but over time he proves to be an unreliable type, subject to

to vices, such as prostitutes and gambling. In the mid-1990s, the idea of ​​having to choose another son on whom to project future expectations matured in Kim Jong-il.

Even the second son, Kim Jong-chul, son of Japanese dancer Ko Young-hee (1952-2004), seems disinclined to command. He has studied in Switzerland since he was a child and loves writing poetry. According to Hyung Gu Lynn’s book, ‘Bipolar Orders: The Two Koreas since 1989’ [Ordens bipolares: As Duas Coreias desde 1989, sem edição no Brasil], this is one of his quotes: “In my ideal world, there are no guns or atomic bombs, and all people are free.” Okay, he can’t define himself as daddy’s pride either.

Returning to Kim Jong-nam, to remove any doubts about his future as a leader, there will be an episode that will forever label him with the mark of dishonor.

In 2001, at the Narita airport border post, police arrested a Dominican boy named Pang Xiong. The authenticity of the passport is yet to be verified, but what raises the main suspicions is the name: pang xiong in Chinese means “fat bear”. The coincidence is very strange, especially because the young man has exclusively Asian features, so the Japanese authorities contact the Chinese embassy for verification.

Pang Xiong is deported to Beijing and, during interrogation, reveals his true identity: he is Kim-Jong-nam, son of the supreme leader of North Korea. When asked why he smuggled himself into Japan, his answer is disarming: “I wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.” A lame excuse to cover up a top-secret spy operation? No, the pure truth. Kim Jong-nam really just wanted to visit Disneyland, and the news is so absurd that she

Soon he will be traveling around the world. Embarrassed, Kim Jong-il cancels his annual visit to Beijing, scheduled for the following week. The relationship between father and son is in reverse, and now it is certain that the chances of a transfer of power are less than zero.

Who’s left? Kim Jong-chul, in turn, went from sensitive poet to rocker. In 2006, South Korean intelligence reports that he was spotted in Germany, during a concert by Eric Clapton, his favorite guitarist. Jong-chul goes on tour several times; Japanese cameras immortalize him singing at the top of his lungs wearing leather jackets, sunglasses and earrings. In his autobiography, Kim Jong-il’s former personal cook writes about how much the North Korean leader hates his second son: “To his father, Kim Jong-il

chul has the warm heart of a woman. Too effeminate a guy to lead a virile nation like North Korea.” What Kim Jong-il means by the adjective “effeminate” is unclear. He’s probably referring to his clothes, his anti-war stances, or his Western lifestyle. Or perhaps it means that Kim Jong-chul is gay, a fact considered even more serious given that homosexuality in North Korea is still unacceptable today.

The supreme leader’s last hope is Kim Jong-un, his youngest son. In reality, there would also be two daughters, but if North Korea is “too manly” for Jong-chul, what hope do women have?

Luckily, Kim Jong-un has a natural aptitude for leadership, drinks a lot and never admits defeat. His father, who also tends to drink and eliminate opponents as quickly as possible, is excited about this. Even the physical similarity between the two is striking.

Like the two brothers before him, Kim Jong-un studied undercover in Switzerland, probably at the International School of Bern. According to the newspaper Hebdo (no, it’s not French Charliethis is the Swiss), he would have used the name Pak Chol.

Kim Jong-un’s schoolmates believe he is the son of one of the drivers at the North Korean embassy. They describe him as shy and awkward, but a lover of team sports, especially basketball. His sports idol is Michael Jordan, and his favorite actor, Jean-Claude Van Damme. He learns English, French and German, but he is no longer seduced by Western habits, and the impression is that he always feels like a fish out of water. At fifteen, without ever taking the final exam, he returns home to attend the military academy. Kim Jong-il begins to prepare the path for succession, giving his son prestigious positions. In less than ten years, Kim Jong-un is appointed general and member of the National Defense Commission. As his father’s health worsens, as he recovers from serious heart attacks, the young man begins to appear more and more, gaining the support of the public, who sing him songs of glory.

A hidden camera that ended badly

In the meantime, we have fragmentary news from poor Kim Jong-nam. He is spotted by the press in Moscow, Paris and Bangkok; They say he lives in a villa armored in Macau, the Asian Las Vegas, where he continues to squander his fortune between parties and casinos. In 2009, upon learning of her brother’s appointment as the country’s future leader, she gave an interview to Japanese TV: “Succession by inheritance is not allowed. They didn’t even do that for Mao: it’s not socialism. My father was against it.”

In any case, the North Korean government continues to deny its distance from Pyongyang. But his absence, both during his father’s funeral and his brother’s inauguration ceremony, causes a huge stir. If Kim Jong-nam really is in Pyongyang, why miss two events of such importance?

In 2011, new rumors report that Kim Jong-nam is in Beijing under surveillance by the secret services and protected from possible assassination attempts by North Korean assassins.

Opinions about the legitimacy of the succession are conflicting. For many, Kim Jong-nam could never have risen to power because he is the result of an extramarital affair. On the other hand, others believe that the country’s leadership belongs to him, and not to his half-brother Kim Jong-un. To avoid misunderstandings, the regime issues its ruling: Jong-nam must be eliminated.

In 2016, some diplomats contacted Kim Jong-nam

asking him to return home, but he refused. Even when a government emissary appears in front of your villa in Macau, Jong-nam returns the message to the sender and continues to stall for time. He writes a letter to his brother asking him to spare his life, but receives no response. Despite this, Chinese intelligence continues to protect him. Partly because they don’t want problems at home; partly because the hypothesis of some power plays has been going on for some time.

Concerned about Kim Jong-un’s lack of discipline, at the mercy of his missile and nuclear war games, Beijing is considering a possible replacement if the United States asks him to keep Pyongyang’s whims in check. Having a Kim on your sleeve, to be pulled out when necessary, is not a bad idea.

Unfortunately, the ace up his sleeve doesn’t last long. At nine in the morning on February 13, 2017, Kim Jong-nam is in line at the boarding gate at Kuala Lampur Airport, Malaysia, to board the flight to Macau, when two girls approach him with a can of spray paint. in your hands: in a fraction of a second, they spray a liquid in your face and hit you in the foot.

Poor Jong-nam only has time to alert security and be taken to the medical area. He dies twenty minutes later, inside the ambulance, due to cardiac arrest. Later, autopsy tests will confirm that a neurotoxic agent in lethal concentration was the cause of death. The two girls, captured by the police, stated during interrogation that they did not know what the cans contained and that they had been hired by a television production company. His job was to play pranks on people passing by.

These sketches would later air on a hidden camera program.

This means someone tricked them.

The story of the prank is leaking everywhere. According to the Malaysian police, the girls acted like professionals: a single splash of that liquid would have killed them as well. On the contrary, neither showed signs of intoxication and, after the ambush, both ran to the bathroom to wash their hands. Observing them from a distance, there were also four North Korean agents, filmed by security cameras. A real team supported by a spy network that Pyongyang’s RGB (intelligence service) allegedly developed in Malaysia using restaurants and small textile companies as cover. Too bad the official truth will never be revealed.

The text above is part of the book ‘The Hard Life of Dictators‘, by Italian writer Simone Guida, released in Brazil by publisher Avis Rara.