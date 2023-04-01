Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is risking his country in a confrontation with Russia. This statement was made by the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, deputy head of the department of the Central Committee (CC) of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Yo-jong on Saturday, April 1.

“Zelensky is risking his country by wanting to have nuclear weapons under the influence of his political ambitions,” said Kim Yo-jong, whose words are reported by Reuters.

According to her, the Ukrainian leader is making a big mistake, hoping that “the nuclear umbrella of the United States of America can save Ukraine from Russia.”

Two days earlier, on March 30, U.S. Marine veteran Lucas Gage suggested that Zelensky would flee to Israel in fear of reprisal against him after Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict with Russia. According to him, Kyiv will eventually have to surrender.

At the same time, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter expressed confidence that the Kiev regime was in for an inevitable defeat.

Prior to this, in early March, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Zelensky would be forced to hide in the West after the defeat of Ukraine. He admitted that the President of Ukraine may choose the United States as a place to escape.

The military expert noted that Zelensky does not have enough skills and competencies to analyze the situation in depth. At the same time, McGregor added, Washington perceives the Ukrainian leader only as an actor playing a certain role.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.