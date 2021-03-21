I work for big companies with a huge turnover, so I have to make things that people want to buy. I love concept fashion, like Rei’s [Kawakubo] at Comme des Garçons, but that approach is not transferable to the projects in which I am immersed. My thing is realistic design ”. The eternal diatribe between the creative and commercial demands of fashion resolved at a stroke. Kim Jones (London, 47 years old) appears on the other side of the screen with platinum hair and a black sweater. Account that he has returned to swim. He spent Christmas confined to home with the only company of his four dogs, and began to swim laps in his indoor pool. We are at the beginning of February and three weeks ago the British-Danish designer presented his first collection as creative director of Fendi, the Italian firm created in 1925 and that Karl Lagerfeld led for 54 years.

After her death in 2019, Silvia Venturini Fendi took over the reins of the brand, but 10 months later Jones received a call from Bernard Arnault, CEO of the largest conglomerate of luxury companies in the world, LVMH, to which Fendi belongs and other brands such as Givenchy, Dior and Loewe. The assignment: to turn the Italian into one of the most powerful brands in its portfolio. “It is an honor to replace Karl. When it was offered to me, I couldn’t say no. There is added pressure, of course, but I’m good at managing it: I don’t think about it much and focus on doing my job, ”he explains.

Succeeding one of the most prolific designers in history – and contemporary cultural icon – is just one of the challenges facing the Briton. Because like Lagerfeld – who made the creative direction of Chanel and Fendi compatible – Jones works simultaneously for two brands. Since 2018 he has been responsible for the Dior men’s line, which added to the haute couture and ready-to-wear Fendi throws a total of 12 annual fashion collections under his supervision. “Being able to express myself in different ways is a privilege. I am not one of those who are afraid of work ”. Nor to ambition. That Arnault entrusted him with these two houses confirms not only that he is one of the favorites of the most powerful man in the luxury industry, but also one of the most influential creators of today, if only because of the dimensions of the brands for the he designs: Dior’s profits in 2019 amounted to 7.8 billion euros and Fendi has a share capital of more than 13 million.

“I don’t find it difficult to combine both jobs because when I started my career I had my own brand while working in other [Hugo Boss, Umbro, Kanye West] to be able to finance it. Right now, I have a team for Dior and another for Fendi, plus a third that works with me on both. I am used to having many things in the head and to compartmentalizing them. I look like a therapist, ”he jokes. The pandemic has forced him to minimize travel between London, Paris and Milan, and to work by video call, but he continues to test the garments live and direct. Zoom can’t do it all.

Jones defines himself as an eminently practical man, a quality not highly appreciated in artistic environments – at least traditionally – but one that the designer claims without complexes: “I love data and reports, that’s why I say that I am a commercial designer. I like to raise the sales figures. I compete against myself in that sense. I laugh a lot with my CEO at Dior [Pietro Beccari] because it’s like, ‘Okay, this season has gone well, but the next one has to be better.’ I find it stimulating, at no time is it pressure ”, he assures, and says that he has always understood his work that way. Since he left the prestigious Central Saint Martins London design school in 2002 and John Galliano – then Dior’s creative director – bought half of his end-of-year collection.

Later he would launch his own brand, defined by a distinctly urban aesthetic punctuated by sporty nods and with which he won the British Fashion Council (BFC) award for best male designer in 2006. Jones has four more awards from this sectorial organization and, since last year, the Order of the British Empire, making him one of the most celebrated creators of his generation in the UK.

In 2008, he made his debut as Creative Director at Dunhill, where he established his authority in the world of tailoring. Three years later he was hired on the recommendation of Marc Jacobs – at that time head of Louis Vuitton – to design his men’s line. There he had the audacity to replicate a formula that he had already tried in 2006 through a memorable collaboration with the sports brand Umbro: merge streetwear and luxury. This time, through a capsule collection with the cult label Supreme, which became an immediate best-seller and breathed fresh air into Vuitton.

Jones replicated the feat again last summer by launching an exclusive and customized edition of the legendary Air Jordan sneakers at Dior that, at 1,900 euros a pair, sold out in minutes. However, he does not have the same plans for Fendi: “What I want is to work with strong women that I admire, not to collaborate with other firms. I am very clear that my job is to keep the Fendi family happy because, even if they are no longer the owners [vendieron la marca en 1996], it is your name that is on the label and I want you to be proud of what we are doing. For me the firm has to do with the strong and intellectual women who dominate the world ”, he explains. Hence Orlando, by Virginia Woolf, was the inspiration for the collection with which she debuted last January at the house. The designer owns nine different editions of the work, as well as all the catalogs of original drawings by his sister, Vanessa Bell, within his collection of more than 20,000 books. It is not the only one that feeds: it has more than 6,000 vinyls and an almost museographic selection of garments vintage.

Jones’ rise is especially significant because it speaks to the designer model that prevails in today’s turbulent fashion industry: a business man or woman. And the British is. While some of his colleagues – such as Giorgio Armani, Dries Van Noten or Isabel Marant – claim the slowdown in the rhythms of the sector and theorize about the possibility of reducing the number of collections and shows, Jones counters with the Excel sheet in hand . “We are selling more than ever and we are going to continue doing what we did, because any change in pace has an effect on the distribution chain. If we decide to produce less, that has a direct impact on the factories. We work with specialists and artisans who are really small companies and can easily disappear. It is in my hands to support them so that they survive the pandemic, so that their businesses continue to function. I’m not going to stop. There are a lot of people who depend on me ”, he explains. Right now, eliminating embroidery or classic Fendi leather engravings from a collection represents much more than an aesthetic decision. “Some people think that fashion is frivolous and they don’t take it seriously. But the British fishing industry has a smaller volume of business than Harrods ”, sentence.

For this reason, it raises its collections for the Italian firm as a response to the needs of the market. And that is why she intends that her proposals for the coming seasons do not suppress the desire for opulence and are, in her own words, “rich and elevated”: dresses reminiscent of golden Hollywood and pieces that mix complex artisan techniques in haute couture, and feather-light fur coats paired with impeccable suits in the ready-to-wear. “When the pandemic subsides, people will want to live their lives 10 times more intensely. There is a pattern in history. We will want to be more dressed up because fashion is something that makes people feel good about themselves. If there are those who are already produced to appear in Zoom! ”. Digital narcissism to the rescue of the textile industry.

Jones trusts his vision and the data is beginning to prove him right. The creator assures that they have already sold several units of a bombastic haute couture dress with 1,900 embroidered pearls that Lila Grace Moss wore in her show. “We are seeing progressive growth in the highest segment of the luxury sector. Already when he worked at Louis Vuitton, men came to make very expensive pieces, which cost tens of thousands of euros. There are people who have great wealth and want special clothes, or people who do not want to buy so much and look for unique things ”. Among these consumers, the Chinese market stands out, the first to recover the speed of consumption in the covid era. “People want to dress even to be at home. It’s something personal, they don’t do it to show off, and I think it has to do with a special conception of beauty ”.

Pushing consumer desires is not something new for the British, but the audience he now responds to: women. Jones isn’t the first designer to jump from men’s to women’s fashion. Before him, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Raf Simons or Hedi Slimane did. But Lagerfeld’s shadow is long. The Briton says that he investigated the archives of the house and spoke at length with Silvia Venturini Fendi, heir to the founders of the firm, right-hand man of his predecessor and currently responsible for the men’s lines and accessories. “Nobody knows the house like her” and her daughter, Delfina Delettrez, in charge of the jewelry store.

But, in addition to being documented, for his first collection of haute couture, the designer surrounded himself on the runway by supermodels Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Christy Turlington, faithful friends who have supported him throughout his career. Also by actress Demi Moore, whose strange looks made more headlines than all the haute couture shows put together.

Jones says that everything was the result of “bad lighting” and defends the actress from the fierce criticism that was launched against her. “She is almost 60 years old and she is beautiful not only on the outside, but also on the inside. He has been to hell and has come back. But we live in a time when people have too much time to hate. ” The creator says that he himself has suffered severe attacks through social networks. “People who create a fake Instagram account with no followers just to troll. People who have a problem. It’s not being horrible, it’s a fact. Fortunately, I feel very comfortable with who I am and what I do ”.

The self-confidence displayed by the designer is essential to survive in the competitive luxury industry. Jones knows his hidden face well. The day he speaks to us marks the 11th anniversary of the suicide of Alexander McQueen, his friend and mentor, whom he is still very much aware of: “I was with him two days before he died; The day before we went to knock on his door to make sure he was okay, but he didn’t answer us. I caught a plane to New York and when I landed I got a call from Tim Blanks telling me that he had just died. I think Alexander was preparing in a way. He gave people great advice, but couldn’t apply it to himself. We didn’t talk a lot about work, but about nature, animals and the places we wanted to go. I think a lot about what it would be like if I hadn’t died, how it would have evolved, what I would think of all this ”.