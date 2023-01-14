With videoJim Bakkum created a special moment last night by introducing a special guest to the recordings of Seeking . His big fan Kim would have loved to get the role of Sandy in the musical grease , but registered too late for the NPO 1 talent show. Thanks to Jim, her dream came true a bit.

Anyone who follows well-known Dutch people on Instagram has probably already seen the name of Kim Visser. When her idols post a new photo, the woman with Down syndrome always asks how they are doing. Although she likes all kinds of celebrities, Bakkum seems to be a favorite.

The singer is on the jury Seekingin which singing talents compete for the leading roles of Danny and Sandy in the new musical version of grease which will be shown later this year. Jim played the role of Danny Zuko himself some sixteen years ago. Sandy was played by Bettina Holwerda, who later married Jim. Kim would like to follow in her footsteps – at least as far as the musical is concerned – but is not participating in the TV show. See also Microsoft makes changes to the cloud computing arm in Europe

Standing ovation

“I have a special guest tonight, a very, very sweet girl,” Jim tells the studio audience in a backstage video from AvroTros. Just before shooting, Jim brought her forward. “And she wanted so much to be Sandy. So we thought maybe you’d like to spend some time with us grease to dance on stage.” Kim wanted that, so she went on stage with Jim and guest judge Juvat Westendorp.

There she was asked which of them should dance first. ,,I think I’m going to do that”, she decided, after which she stole the show complete with dancers around her and Jim and Juvat. The entire room gave her a standing ovation. Continue reading below the video



“She could feel like a beautiful Sandy for a while,” Jim reflects on his 303,000 Instagram followers. ‘She always remains beautiful, of course. On and off stage. I get goosebumps again when I think about how all the candidates spontaneously ran onto the stage to cheer her on. Moments like these make me intensely happy.’

Kim, who once collected thousands of followers on Instagram thanks to a call from photographer William Rutten and can therefore safely be called a Kimfluencer, shares a photo of herself with Juvat and Jim. ‘You have done so well’, Westendorp writes underneath. “You were the star of the evening!”





