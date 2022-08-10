The surprises do not stop coming in the latest episodes of the television series “Better call Saul”. This time, the Episode 12, “Waterworks”brought back Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and reunited her with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the remembered character from “Breaking bad”. What does this cameo mean for the AMC spinoff and how does it connect to the original series?

Wexler and Pinkman

The scene takes place when Kim leaves Saul Goodman’s office after both have signed their divorce certificate. Scene that, by the way, is also Wexler and Jimmy’s last goodbye in person. Since it’s raining heavily, Wexler stands outside the front entrance, smoking a cigarette, sheltered by the low ceiling. And that’s where we discover that right next to her is Jesse Pinkman.

The moment is unique in that it brings together co-stars from both series, “Breaking bad” and “Better call Saul.” Seeing them on screen is really something unexpected and something that has excited the fans.

The meaning of the scene

The conversation they have seems trivial, but in reality it reveals a more than important fact that we never knew when we saw “Breaking bad”: Jesse met Kim when she was a lawyer. and possibly while still in a relationship with Jimmy.

The dialogue that Kim Wexler and Jesse Pinkman have ends up being vital to close the ex-lawyer’s stage before “Breaking bad”. Photo: Netflix capture

This last fact is implied when Pinkman tells Wexler that on a past occasion he defended his friend Christian Ortega, better known as ‘Combo’, whom we see die in the original series.

In fact, just before Kim leaves Saul’s office, we see Emilio walk in, the friend Goodman got out of trouble twice, as Jesse mentions to Walter White when they go to get the lawyer for the first time.

Rhea Seehorn and Aaron Paul in their roles as Kim Wexler and Jesse Pinkman. Photo: Netflix capture

“This guy is good?” asks the young criminal as his last question. “When I knew him, he was” , the ex-lawyer replies before running out into the rain to get into her car. This is an answer explaining that that Jimmy that Kim knew no longer exists .

Also, that curtain of rain represents the bubble in which Jimmy lives hidden under the mask of Saul Goodman, the same one in which Jesse stays inside the criminal life and from which Kim flees to go to his boring life in black and white .

“Better call Saul” premieres its final episode on August 16 on Netflix Latin America.