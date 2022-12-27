With videosPeter Wright will not successfully defend his darts world title after the turn of the year anyway. The Scottish number 2 in the world did not convince and was defeated by Kim Huybrechts: 1-4. The Hurricane can therefore prepare for a real Belgian derby, because Dimitri van den Bergh is now waiting for the last 16.



Noud Bemelen



27 Dec. 2022

Kim Huybrechts. ©PDC



The evening session of day 10 at the World Darts Championship was full of squatters in advance, but it turned out to be disappointing for the Dutch darts fan. In the match that was so much awaited beforehand, Raymond van Barneveld did not succeed in taking the chances he did get against number 1 in the world Gerwyn Price: 4-0 for the world champion of two years ago. Sat afterwards Barney through it so much that he decided not to talk to the press.

At the end of the evening we had a Scottish-Belgian get-together. Kim Huybrechts smelled his chance before his third round match against Peter Wright. The Scot may be the reigning world champion, but that’s what the results were Snakebite not to in 2022. In addition, in the run-up to this World Cup, Wright was concerned about the health of his wife (and hairdresser) Joanne, which made it questionable whether he was completely focused. Twelve days passed between his match in the first round and tonight’s against the Belgian. See also The embassy spoke about the search for a Russian woman kidnapped in Cambodia





Wright does not reach his level

Earlier this year swept The Hurricane already beat Wright 6-0 in a Players Championship, but it obviously wasn’t that easy tonight. Huybrechts lacked sharpness in the opening phase and that is not a good idea against the world champion. After that, the Belgian got off to a better start. He placed the break, kept his own leg and then knocked 100 off the board: 1-1 in sets. Wright scored significantly less at that time and was searching, again with his arrows as we are used to from him.

Huybrechts made the difference in the next two sets. It wasn’t that he was throwing the stars himself, at the very end the averages per turn were almost identical, but Wright missed a few expensive arrows when throwing. It looked more and more like we had to say goodbye to the world champion and get a very nice Belgian poster in the last 16. Wright could no longer turn the tide and quickly left the stage, where Huybrechts stayed behind to celebrate the party. See also Accommodation | Dog house, sailboat, caravan. In Finland, the Airbnb accommodation business is conducted in a strange framework.



Clemens past Williams in good game

The most exciting match had been presented to the audience in ‘Ally Pally’ at the very beginning of the evening. Jim Williams and Gabriel Clemens went ‘all the way’. In the end it was the German Clemens who came out on top and thus becomes the possible opponent of Danny Noppert, provided that he manages to deal with the unseeded but dangerous Alan Soutar tomorrow afternoon. Should The Freeze survive that party, he knows he German Giant in any case, should not be underestimated. After all, with an average of 97.55 and a throw-out percentage of 40.5%, Clemens had his affairs in order. See also Sustainability in traffic: Austria's Greens pull the rip cord in road construction

Results evening session 27 December

Third round

• Jim Williams – Gabriel Clemens 3-4

• Gerwyn Price – Raymond van Barneveld 4-0

• Peter Wright – Kim Huybrechts 1-4





world darts

View the full schedule and all results of the World Cup darts at Alexandra Palace in London here. The final is on January 3.





