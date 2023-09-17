Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/17/2023 – 8:32

North Korean dictator spent six days in the country, where he met with Vladimir Putin and the military High Command. The West warns against a possible new military agreement between the two internationally isolated nations. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended this Sunday (17/09) a six-day visit to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and with the High Command of the country’s Armed Forces.

The trip heightened Western concerns about a new arms deal between the two internationally isolated nations, which would result in violations of several international sanctions.

Analysts fear that deepening military cooperation could give new impetus to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow would be interested in acquiring North Korean ammunition to supply its forces on the battlefronts, while Pyongyang would aim to enable the development of its nuclear program.

However, Kim’s trip and the grand reception offered by the Russians to the dictator made clear the alignment of the interests of both nations, amid worsening tensions with the West.

Washington and Seoul have promised “harsh consequences” for sanctions violations. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned the military partnership between the two states as “illegal and unfair” and said the international community will come together even more to address this issue.

Red carpet and military gifts

Kim boarded his armored train back to Pyongyang after a farewell ceremony at the station in the city of Artyom, in the far east of the country, 256 kilometers from the border with North Korea. The event was attended by the Russian Minister of Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov.

The Tass agency reported that Kim received five explosive “kamikaze” drones, a Geran-25 reconnaissance drone “with vertical takeoff” and a kit of bulletproof clothing “not detectable by thermal cameras” as gifts from the government of the Primorye region. , which borders North Korea and China.

One of the main points in the itinerary of Kim’s trip to Russia, which began on Tuesday, was the meeting with Putin at the main Russian aerospace port, the Vostochny cosmodrome, where the North Korean leader’s intention to acquire reconnaissance equipment through space, as well as missile technologies.

Kim met this Saturday with Russian Defense Minister Serguei Shoigu and other military officials at an airport in Vladivostok, where he was able to see up close some of the Russian military aircraft, including strategic bombers such as the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu -22 used in the war in Ukraine, with the ability to launch cruise missiles.

Shoigu also displayed an example of the modern Kinzhal supersonic missile, carried by a MiG-31 fighter, used for the first time in combat in Ukraine.

“New era of friendship”

North Korean state media highlighted that Kim and Shoigu had discussed expanding “tactical and strategic cooperation”. The Russian minister told journalists that the two countries plan to hold joint military exercises.

In July this year, Shoigu made a rare visit to North Korea, where he inspected the country’s defense systems, which include missiles capable of reaching United States territory. His visit to the allied country was seen as a strong sign of the deepening of relations between the two nations.

North Korean state news agency KCNA described the atmosphere of Kim’s visit to Russia as “fervent and warm” and said it marked the beginning of “a new era of friendship, solidarity and cooperation” between the two nations.

Kim was also at the Primorsky oceanarium, where he watched shows with beluga whales, dolphins, seals and a sea lion that, according to the Russian press, was very popular with the dictator.

