From: Natasha Berger

Kim Jong-un shows up in a limousine given to him by Putin to underline the friendship between Russia and North Korea. It's not just cars that determine the relationship.

Pyongyang – Western countries have long viewed the intensified cooperation between Russia and North Korea critically. Now shows Kim Jong Un in North Korea again how deep the connection to Russia's president Wladimir Putin seems to be: Kim appeared for the first time in a luxury limousine given to her by the Kremlin chief. Putin gave the car to Kim after his visit and a test drive in Russia. South Korea criticizes the action.

Putin and Kim intensify Russian-North Korean cooperation with arms deals

North Korea and Russia share a 17-kilometer-long border and have strengthened their relations enormously since the start of the Ukraine war. In September 2023 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Russia's Far East and, according to Russian media, promised Putin his full support there, including in Ukraine war. This was already apparent before the first meeting between the two heads of state: According to intelligence information from Seoul, North Korea had already started supplying artillery shells to Russia, and more rockets were to follow. In return, the strictly isolated North Korea is to receive political support from Russia as well as help in the satellite program.

Both Kim and Putin deny the arms deals against U.N.-Sanctions violated. Now, however, it is not military supplies, but a luxury car that is said to be “clear proof” of Kim and Putin’s friendship.

Kim Jong-un rides for the first time in a limousine given to him by Putin: “clear proof of friendship”

The car is a limousine from the Russian state car manufacturer Aurus. The “gifted private car” has been in the possession of the North Korean dictator since mid-February. He drove it publicly for the first time on Friday (March 15) while inspecting military exercises in the country. Reports about this, among other things Reuters. The trip was “clear evidence of the friendship between the DPRK and Russia, which is comprehensively developing to a new high level,” said Kim's sister and government official Kim Yo Jong. The quote comes from the North Korean state media, which uses the abbreviation DVKR (“Democratic People's Republic of Korea”) as the official name of the totalitarian state.

South Korae criticized Kim Jong-un's ride in the Russian luxury car. The gift alone violates UN sanctions. Due to its nuclear weapons program, North Korea is subject to international economic sanctions, which is why foreign goods are actually not allowed to be imported into the isolated country. In the past, Russia has often been accused of no longer adhering to UN Security Council sanctions and bringing goods to North Korea. In addition to the latest Russian limousine, Kim Jong-un has already appeared in other luxury cars, such as a Rolls Royce.