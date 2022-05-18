The North Korean leader accused government officials of incompetence and inaction as cases of fever spread across the country.

North Korea recorded 232,880 new cases of “fever” symptoms, as well as 6 deaths, after the country first acknowledged the outbreak of Covid-19 last week.

Pyongyang has not announced the number of confirmed cases of the Corona virus, according to Reuters.

The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim Jong Un chaired the meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Political Bureau, yesterday, Tuesday, during which he stated that “the immaturity of the state’s capabilities in dealing with the crisis” has increased the “complexity and difficulties” of fighting the pandemic when “time equals life.”

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease was first announced, North Korea has recorded 1.72 million cases of fever symptoms, including 62 deaths, as of Tuesday evening.

Amid fears of a lack of vaccines and adequate health infrastructure in the isolated country, the Korean Central News Agency reported that health officials have drafted guidelines for treating COVID-19 with the aim of preventing drug overdose and other treatment errors that have led to many recorded deaths.