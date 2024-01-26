Kim “could use lethal weapons” against South Korea

The United States fears that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may use some type of lethal weapon against South Korea in the coming months. This was reported by the New York Times, citing American government officials. Kim would have intensified his strategy of provocations. The latest declarations, much more aggressive than in the past, should be taken seriously, according to the sources who spoke to the New York newspaper.

The sources said they saw no imminent risk of full-scale war on the Korean Peninsula, but Kim could carry out attacks in ways that would encourage rapid escalation, such as the bombing of a South Korean island in 2010, when the two sides exchanged artillery fire that caused the death of soldiers from both sides and South Korean civilians.

Jonathan Finer, White House deputy national security adviser, said at an Asia Society forum in Washington that North Korea had “chosen to continue down a very negative path.” Kim's more aggressive attitude was already evident in January. Pyongyang has launched several cruise missiles into the sea from its west coast.

Kim's government announced on January 14 that it had tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead. And on January 5, the North Korean military fired hundreds of artillery shells into waters near South Korean islands, forcing evacuations of residents. Kim also decided to formally abandon the long-standing official goal of peaceful reunification with South Korea, North Korean media announced on Jan. 16.

Kim, who had threatened this move for months, called for a revision of the Constitution to define the South as the “number one hostile country” and codify the commitment to “fully occupy” South Korean territory in the event of war. The leader of Pyongyang has also often denounced the three-way security pact announced in August by US President Joe Biden, his South Korean colleague Yoon Suk Yeol and the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

US officials also say Kim likely feels encouraged by his growing partnership with Russia.

