Actress Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha Jones in the second season of And Just Like Thatthe continuation of sex in new york which premieres new chapters on June 22 on HBO Max. Cattrall was the only one of the four protagonists of the popular comedy who did not return to her character in the new series, which follows the adventures of the friends when they have already exceeded 50. Of course, the return will be brief: it will only be for a single sequence that will be seen in the last episode of this second season, which will be broadcast in August, according to advance Variety.

The American media explains that the actress recorded her dialogue on March 22 in New York without meeting at any time with the other actresses in the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she has had a long and well-known feud. She also did not face each other with the person in charge of fiction in this new stage, Michael Patrick King.

More information

Samantha’s absence in the first series was explained by saying that she had moved to London. In this sequence, the character will have a telephone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, the character played by Sarah Jessica Parker. In any case, this return does not mean that the character will continue in subsequent seasons.

The news has generated a stir among the followers of sex in new yorkwho missed their participation in the sequel, And Just Like That. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda in fiction) and Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte) did return for the new series. Cattrall is thus reunited with a character that in 2016 she stated that she would never play again.

The brief return of the actress is surprising due to the tense personal relationship she maintains with both Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast of the original series. According to her published The Telegraph In 2008, the feud with Parker began weeks before filming began for the second season of sex in new york, when its creator, Darren Star, with whom Cattrall was close friends, was replaced by Michael Patrick King, Parker’s friend. Later, Cattrall would explain in an interview that the salary difference (Parker earned $300,000 more than the rest for being an executive producer) was one of the reasons that marked the end of the series in 2004.

The break between the two was total and public in 2017, when some media published that there would be no third film of sex in new york by Cattrall’s demands. After some statements by Parker by which she felt alluded to, Cattrall gave an interview in which she confirmed the rumors: “We were never friends. We were colleagues and I think in a way it was quite healthy, because that way you have a very clear line between your professional and personal life”. “Receiving this bad press for something that I have been saying for almost a year, that they affirm that I am a diva for my demands … There I hold people responsible for sex in new york especially to Sarah Jessica Parker, as I think she could have been kinder. I don’t know what her problem is, I never have. I never asked for money, I never asked for projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

The confrontation escalated when Cattrall’s brother died suddenly in February 2018 and Parker offered his condolences on Instagram, where Cattrall also replied: “My mother asked me today: ‘When will that Sarah Jessica Parker leave you alone, that hypocrite?’ Your continued closeness is a painful reminder of how cruel you were then and now. Let me make this very clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You’re not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy to make it look like you’re a lovely girl.”

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.