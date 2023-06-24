The actress Kim Cattrall (Liverpool, 66 years old) has just released a new series, glamorous, a Netflix fiction where she puts herself in the shoes of Madolyn Addison, the founder of a powerful cosmetics company. On the same day, on June 22, the new season of And Just Like That… the sequel to sex in new york that in this second installment will feature a cameo by Cattrall in the last episode. The coincidence in time of both premieres is most ironic, especially if one takes into account that Kim Cattrall has spent years making it clear that she does not want to know anything more about the series that made her a planetary star, but at the same time, He overshadowed all his subsequent projects in the light of the charismatic Samantha Jones, the character he played for years.

The actress achieved her first and only Golden Globe in 2003 thanks to her role in the acclaimed production and, although she does not deny her years as Samantha —”Amé sex in new york. It was a blessing in many ways, but after the second movie I had enough,” she told Guardian in 2019—, seeks to separate once and for all from that past, glorious, but past. the second movie of sex in new yorkreleased in 2010, was the end of the story for Cattrall, who refused to participate in a third film -never made- considering that there was nothing more to tell.

With the exception of the cameo that he will star in And Just Like That… (an express appearance that she filmed without having any contact with her co-stars), the actress of British origin has followed her career oblivious to the new experiences of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) . Of course, in her new series, glamorousthere is a small link with sex in new york since the actress’s costumes have been created by Patricia Field, the well-known costume designer for sex in new york, with whom Cattrall maintains a close friendship. Leaving her anecdote aside, she has made the course of her career clear thanks to constant work on television and the occasional foray into the cinema. The last of them, together with Robert de Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco in the recently released film all about my father (Laura Terruso, 2023), where she gives free rein to her genuine comic vision, the one that revealed to the world almost four decades ago in crazy police academy (Hugh Wilson, 1984), the first installment of the popular saga.

A professional break and resurgence on the small screen

Cattrall will turn 67 on August 21, and you know how the entertainment industry tends to forget about women as they age. During the coronavirus crisis, the interpreter went through a stage of professional hiatus and she came to lose the health insurance of the SAG-AFTRA actors union due to that period of inactivity. “You feel guilty when you’re not working or don’t have offers,” she lamented in a recent chat with Variety. “Thank God I turned 65 and entered Medicare [un programa de seguro médico para mayores de 65 años]but it is scary how vulnerable you can become ”, he added about the loss of his health insurance in the midst of a pandemic.

From left to right, actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon at the premiere of the film ‘Sex and the City 2’ in London on May 27, 2010. Antony Jones (UK Press/Getty)

In 2020, Cattrall also made an important decision to apply for US citizenship with the aim of being able to vote in the presidential elections of that year. British by birth, she spent her childhood in Canada, the country to which her parents emigrated and where she grew up with a brother and two sisters. “I grew up on Vancouver Island, we had three TV channels. Books were my escape route ”, she recalled in an interview in The Times last June 4. At the age of 16, she settled in New York to try her luck in the world of acting and little by little she achieved secondary roles in series of the time, from Colombo to Starsky&Hutch. She built her career with constancy, often typecast in the role of a pretty girl, relegated to the background by the male leads with whom she shared the screen, like Kurt Russell in the eighties Coup in Little China (John Carpenter, 1986) or Andrew McCarthy in the 1987 blockbuster, Manikin. But she never resigned and interspersed the commercial films that swelled her checking account and made her visibility grow with her participation in plays.

After the small labor bump experienced in the months of the pandemic, the veteran actress returned to the small screen with the series how i met your fathera bet by Hulu (in Spain it is broadcast on Disney+) based on how i met yourra mother. Hilary Duff leads the cast as Sophie Tompkins and Kim Cattrall casts herself as Sophie from the future as she acts as the omnipresent narrator. “They tried to make Hilary look older so that she could do both roles, but it didn’t work for her,” Cattrall said of how she got into the role. Show. At first she was only going to lend his voice to narrate the parts in off, as in the original format, but the creators finally decided that it would appear on the screen. His participation in the two seasons (the third is yet to be confirmed) could be shot in record time with the first 10 episodes recorded in a single day. “Flight [a Los Ángeles]I work a couple of days and that’s it. With a costume change, I didn’t think so. If the series goes on for 10 years, I’m going to wear the same clothes for a decade, ”he joked in Variety.

The family hearing of how i met your father It has little to do with the public to which the new adaptation of Queer as Folk, the other great project with which Cattrall continues to make it clear that she is much more than Samantha Jones. In the series, an updated version of the LGTBIQ+ classic, she puts herself in the shoes of Brenda Beaumont, the mother of one of the protagonists. “Kim is really cool. I think people are picking up on that, considering how iconic she’s been in recent interviews of hers. She is very intelligent and perceptive, ”actor Ryan O’Connell, one of her children in the series, said about her to Entertainment Weekly. In the interviews to which the interpreter alludes, Cattrall avoids innocuous answers and is outspoken, possibly tired of hearing those recurring questions for years about her bad relationship with whoever was her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker. , or her days as Samantha Jones.

He also does not miss the opportunity to express what his dream project would be: “I would like to make my own sitcom. I think it would be very funny and people would like to see me in the role of a woman my age. I have a very specific idea of ​​what I would like to do,” she assured Variety. For now, the project is just an idea, but her experience as a producer could help her dream come true. Precisely as a producer, she turned to one of her most successful jobs in recent years, the black comedy sensitive skin, where he also starred with the role of Davina Jackson, a woman in her fifties anguished by the passage of time. The fiction aired its two seasons on HBO Canada between 2014 and 2016 and received various nominations, including the International Emmy Awards. She also repeated the doublet of producer and actress in the series Filthy Rich from Fox, created by Tate Taylor (the director of the Oscar-winning maids and ladies) and in the recent glamorous.

Kim Cattrall with her partner, Russell Thomas, at an event on June 14, 2023 in New York City. Evan Agostini (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

When she’s not filming, she returns home to Vancouver Island with her partner Russell Thomas, a BBC sound engineer whom she met in 2016 when she went to record a program on one of the channel’s radio stations. British public. In The Times revealed how the relationship was forged when, after three marriages (together with the Canadian writer Larry Davis, from 1975 to 1977; to the German architect Andre Lyson, from 1982 to 1989; and to the American musician Mark Levinson, from 1998 to 2004), they did not I thought about falling in love again. “It was all very gradual, our lives were very different,” she confessed, adding that the final push came after spending confinement together.

In his personal life, he also maintains a very close relationship with his family, who were struck by tragedy in 2018 when his brother, who had been dealing with alcoholism for years, was found lifeless after several days missing. In an interview to Guardian He spoke about it and made his attitude towards life clear: “Now I don’t want to spend even an hour in a situation where I’m not having a good time. I want to choose who I spend my personal and professional time with.” Kim Cattrall has decided and his fans will be able to follow his steps across the screen beyond the streets of the Big Apple.