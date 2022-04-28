Kim made the remarks during photo sessions with troops, state media announcers and others who took part in a massive military parade on Monday marking the 90th anniversary of the military’s founding.

The display included a number of North Korea’s latest missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17 missile, and a hypersonic missile it recently tested.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the parade showed “the modernity, heroism and radical development of the armed forces of the republic and its unparalleled military and technological superiority.”

Pyongyang says it rejects war and that its weapons are intended for self-defense, but Kim said in a presentation on Monday that the task of his country’s nuclear power goes beyond war prevention to also include defending the “basic interests” of the nation.

North Korea resumed testing last month of its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, and there are indications that it may soon test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017.

“Current satellite imagery indicates that preparations are well underway and should not be underestimated as an unimportant activity,” the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report Thursday.

North Korean and US analysts and officials said North Korea appears to be restoring Tunnel Three at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was used for underground nuclear explosions before it closed in 2018 amid denuclearization talks with Washington and Seoul.

Kim has since said the country is no longer bound by that moratorium on testing, but Pyongyang has not commented on the work being done or confirmed its purpose.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies said commercial satellite imagery on Monday showed the construction of new buildings, the transport of shingles and an increase in equipment at the new entrance to Tunnel Three.