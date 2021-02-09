Kim Beom-su, the founder of the online game app Kakao, on Monday, February 8, 2021 (HANDOUT / KAKAO)

He is a man who is little known here in Europe, but who is a model of success in South Korea: Kim Beom-su, 54, creator of the online game application KaKao Talk, and fifth man the richest in the country. On Monday February 8, in a message addressed to the occasion of the Lunar New Year to the employees of his company, he announced the bequest of half of his $ 9.5 billion in personal fortune to social works. Message partly reported by the Korea Times : “In this tumultuous time, he said, social problems have worsened in so many ways, and I cannot put off my decision any longer. I am therefore announcing to you that the official donation process has been launched. “

What surprise the economic press, which hastened to report the news. Because not only is this type of donation rare, it is even more so in Asia, where there is neither Bill Gates nor Warren Buffet to advocate for philanthropy. Never, neither in Japan, nor in China, nor in South Korea, has a billionaire bequeathed such a sum for anything other than the wallet of one of his heirs. And precisely, Kim Beom-su is not an heir. He’s a self-made man, a man who built his tech empire on his own, from scratch.

Kim beom-su grew up in a poor area of ​​Seoul, in a small apartment, with one room for a family of eight. His parents left school at age 12 and he saw them do odd jobs to survive. From his family, he is the first to have reached university, financing his studies himself by giving tutoring courses, as he explains in an interview with Financial Times. Kim Beom-su thus became a developer, then an entrepreneur, then a billionaire.

Today, of the 50 richest personalities in Korea, he is the one who has benefited the most from the Covid-19 epidemic: 93% increase in profits in one year according to the magazine Forbes. Confined at home, Koreans have played more online, bought more online, spending on its application what they would ordinarily have spent abroad. It is this gain, these billions resulting from the crisis, that he wants to give to the people who are “in need”, he said, the forgotten of the new ultra-connected world. Of course, it will not put an end to the increase in inequalities, but it has the merit of making people talk about it and putting other billionaires in front of what they are doing, them, with their billions.