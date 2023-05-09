Russia will “prevail” over the “imperialists”. Word of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who – reports the KCNA agency – sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin with “warm wishes” to the head of the Kremlin, “to the army and to the population” of Russia for “the battle sacred to bring about international justice and defend global peace against the arrogant and arbitrary practices of the imperialists”.

While the Victory Day military parade is being held in Moscow, Kim congratulates Putin and the message, reports the KCNA again, expresses the belief that “the Russian people” will get the better of “all the challenges and threats from the hostile forces” and will prevail, “as always, on the road to guaranteeing the sovereignty and dignity of the country and the stability of the region under the leadership of the Russian president”.