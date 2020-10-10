North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un apologized for the difficult living conditions in the country in an unusual appearance at a night military parade on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Labor Party. He was ashamed that he could not adequately repay the enormous trust of the population, said Kim, who at times appeared emotionally touched.

“My efforts and dedication were not enough to bring our people out of their difficult living conditions,” he said on a video shown on state television. He blamed international sanctions, hurricanes and the coronavirus for the problems.

Kim announced that North Korea would expand its armed forces for self-defense and deterrence. This is the only way to control “all dangerous attempts and actions, including growing nuclear threats by hostile forces”. However, Kim did not address the United States, which Pyongyang regularly accuses of hostile policies.

Kim said he hoped North and South Korea would join hands again after the corona crisis ended. At the end of September, North Korea had confirmed that it had killed a South Korean as part of its measures against the corona virus. Kim had written to South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in that the incident should not have happened.

Kim, dressed in a gray suit and tie, gave his speech on a podium in Kim Il Sung Square, which was brightly lit. It was midnight when he took the stage. The speech was repeatedly interrupted by cheers from the masses and applause. Some soldiers and civilians wept. Nobody wore a mask to protect against the coronavirus. North Korea has not yet reported a single case of infection.

At the subsequent military parade, the self-declared nuclear power presented ballistic missiles of various ranges. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that a new ICBM was also demonstrated. Experts therefore suspected that the missile could fly further than the North Korean missile of the type Hwasong-15, which has a range of more than 12,800 kilometers. However, it appears that the new missile cannot carry multiple warheads.

Mass spectacle pays homage to the “light of the labor party”

At a party meeting at the end of 2019, Kim Jong Un threatened that the world would experience a “new strategic weapon” in his country in the near future. He also stated at the time that Pyongyang was no longer bound by its moratorium on tests for atomic bombs and ICBMs. The background to this is the faltering nuclear negotiations between the communist leadership and the USA. Since the failed summit between the two countries in Vietnam in February 2019, the talks have not made any progress.

Pyongyang often uses important holidays or memorial days to show military strength. The time of day for the arms show was considered unusual this time. First, the General Staff in South Korea announced that there were signs that a large military parade had taken place in Pyongyang in the early hours of the morning.

According to observers, the leadership apparently hoped the nightly mass spectacle would have a greater impact. “The decision to hold this at the beginning of the night makes sense, with Kim Jong Uns keen, emotional emphasis on overcoming the odds,” wrote North Korea expert Ankit Panda on Twitter. This should suggest: “The light of the Labor Party will penetrate the darkness.” (Reuters, dpa)