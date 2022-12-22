Kilyan Mbappé’s incredible request to stay at PSG

The start of the 2022-2023 season in Europe was very eventful for Kylian Mbappé. After rumors circulated about the possibility that the footballer could leave PSG last year, Mbappé has dispelled any doubts by choosing instead to remain in the Parisian club.

However, it would seem that at the time of the renewal, Kylian Mbappé has placed very specific conditions on PSG, such as, for example, that of eliminating all Argentines from the team.

The revelation about Mbappé

The newspaper The team revealed some details leaked from the PSG dressing room. It would appear that the young 24-year-old striker would have demanded that the Argentine players present in the team be sold or not renewed.

And looking at the way the early season market unfolded, the revelation made by the French newspaper would seem to be confirmed.

Just think of the departures of Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes to Juventus. That of Mauro Icardi at Galatasaray and, finally, the strategist Mauricio Pochettino, fired at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi is the only Argentinian left in the squad. The albiceleste world champion is undoubtedly a key element in PSG’s attack. This would have been the reason that blocked his transfer or sale to other clubs.

Mbappè has offended South American football

Before the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Mbappé gave an interview in the press room. His words made both the players of the tercera both the South American people.

Kilyan Mbappé indicated that the soccer level of the European teams was better than those from South America and that, for this reason, they regularly win the soccer World Cup.