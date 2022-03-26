Sunday, November 1, 2020: heavily armed police officers raid a gym on Afrikalaan in Vroomshoop. In the room where pole dancing lessons used to take place, they find a production room for crystal meth. In full operation. The extraction is running and large blue sauerkraut drums still contain a warm chemical liquid. “In a manner of speaking, it was still simmering in the pots,” said the public prosecutor during the handling of the criminal case against six suspects at the court in Almelo, against which a sentence was handed down last Wednesday (see below).